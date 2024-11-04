Probe ongoing into ex-CHS coach’s team

BENNETSVILLE, S.C. — After Clinton football’s historic run that ended with a state championship loss last season, then-coach Cory Johnson took a position with Marlboro County High School, and eight Dark Horses transferred with him. But some of the transfers weren’t legal, according to the state athletic committee, and Johnson’s new team is facing punishment.

On Friday, Oct. 25, the Bulldogs forfeited a game against Loris. Had they won that game, it would have been a three-way tie for the regional championship. No attempt was made to reschedule the game.

Wednesday, the South Carolina High School League held an executive committee meeting to address the eligibility of eight Marlboro County transfer students. The sanction relief appeal was denied by the league.

The league ruled that Marlboro County High School will be fined $500 for every student deemed ineligible who dressed to play this season, up to $4,000. The league staff will continue to investigate the players and their addresses to see if they actually live in the South Carolina district. At least one player was already deemed ineligible by the league. SCHSL executive committee member Shawn Foster wanted each student to be investigated so that the seven who may be eligible would have relief from sanctions. It also means every game the player dressed for has to be forfeited by the Bulldogs.

The MCSD released a statement following the meeting last week. It reads, in part:

“Prior to the start of the 2024 high school football season, allegations were anonymously sent to the South Carolina High School League questioning students’ parents’ marital status, church attendance, places of employment, ownership of property other than the student’s residence, weekend travel, and questions regarding the familial relationships of students to their adult siblings. The district understood these allegations to be communicated immediately following the announcement of the hire of the new head coach of the high school football team.

“Prior to allowing any of the transferring students to participate in competitive events, Marlboro County School District submitted all required documentation to establish the eligibility of each student, and each student’s eligibility was verified by the South Carolina High School League.”

The release further notes that league officials, “without notice to, or knowledge of, the district,” contacted Johnson’s former employer, Clinton City Schools, to gather more information related to the allegations contained in the anonymous letter.

”The information received from the head coach’s former employer regarding the anonymous letter, along with subjective information obtained from personal social media accounts, led to sanctions against the district from eight players being determined as not being eligible to participate in competitive athletics,” the release from the league notes.

The sanctions included monetary fines and forfeiture of any games the football team won that ineligible players participated in.

An appeal hearing was held today, and although six of the eight students were determined to, in fact, be eligible, the sanctions against the district and team were still upheld due to two players remaining ineligible.

The Marlboro County School District has notified the South Carolina High School League of its intent to further appeal the decision, and anticipate a subsequent appeals hearing being scheduled in the coming days.”

The league said they don’t have proof of a bona-fide change of address for the students, which includes utility bills showing the move to the new address.

Prior to this, the Bulldogs were 7-1 and eyeing a spot in the South Carolina playoffs, which is a big turnaround from their 3-7 campaign a year ago. As of now, MaxPreps has them at 3-5, with some games having been forfeited, but more may soon follow.

In the case of Clinton, they were 15-1 last season under Johnson, with their only loss being the state championship loss to Reidsville. Prior to Friday’s game, which had not ended at press time, the Dark Horse record was 1-8 this season.

Because MCSD is appealing the decision, their record may be reverted back to how they were before the ruling Wednesday, if their appeal is granted.

Brandt Young, sports editor with The Sampson Independent and Cheris Hodges of the Marlboro Herald-Advocate contributed to this story. Reach Young at 910-247-9036, at byoung@clintonnc.com, or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page.