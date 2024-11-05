Two Sampson County men got more than a trick-or-treat surprise on Halloween afternoon when Clinton police pulled over their vehicle in a routine traffic stop that landed both in jail on drug charges.

According to reports from Clinton Police, Jeffrey Alan Bishop, 47, and Jeremy Carl Bishop, 49, were taken into custody just after 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, and charged with several felonies.

Charges against Jeffrey Bishop include possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver meth, two counts maintaining a place/dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He was jailed under a $25,000 bond.

Jeremy Bishop was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver meth, two counts of maintaining a place/dwelling for a controlled substance and three counts felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He was jailed under a $40,000 bond.

According to Police Lt. Robbie King, Jeremy Bishop, the driver, was stopped on Southeast Boulevard because officers had reason to believe he was driving with a suspended license.

Jeffrey Bishop was a passenger in the vehicle.

A routine search of the vehicle, reports show, turned up substances believed to be meth and fentanyl.

King said officers seized 24.3 grams of what they believed to be meth and another 0.4 grams of a substance believed to be Fentanyl.

No information was available at press time on whether the pair were still in jail Monday.