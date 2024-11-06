Sampson County Finance Director David Clack receives a plaque of recognition from Jerol Kivett, chairman of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, Monday night.

Two long-time Sampson County employees, who are scheduled to retire from their current positions by year’s end, were recognized for their dedication to Sampson County government during Monday’s night’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

David Clack, finance director, and Lynn S. Fields, director of the Department of Social Services, were each awarded a plaque Monday night, presented by Jerol Kivett, chairman of the county commissioners.

Each commissioner took a moment to thank the retiring department heads.

“She has taken on every day presented to her,” Kivett said of Fields.

Commissioner Thaddeus Godwin thanked her for her dedicated work .

Sue Lee lauded her for her hard work, while Lethia Lee said she was so thankful for Fields, reminiscing about she and Fields started their careers together at DSS.

In turn, Fields offered her own gratitude to the board and the county, saying “It has been a blessing, and thank you all.”

Clack took a moment to thank the county for his long tenure, saying, “It has been a pleasure working for Sampson Count … lots of good department heads, the county manager and other administration staff have been great to work with. Thank you.”

Vice chairwoman Lee said she had known Clack since he was young, and thanked him for his dedication.

Lethia Lee also praised his dedicated work and wished him the best in his future endeavors.

“David has done a great job, and I have learned to appreciate his great skills, and knowing what works and what doesn’t. He will be sorely missed in the future, but I know he will enjoy fishing, and I hope you enjoy all the fishing you can from here on out,” added Kivett.

Property update,

other business

After the recognition and thank yous, Clack provided an update on the sale of county property located at 107 Underwood St.

The latest bid on the property currently sits at $503,742.50. Clack stated that the next time bids will be due is Nov 12, before 2 p.m.

Senior Planner Michelle Lance provided an update and overview of a proposed text amendment about revising the dimensional requirements in the residential, residential agricultural, and mixed residential zoning districts. The amendment was presented to the planning board, where two options were given to pick one to change the existing standards.

At the Oct. 14 meeting of the planning board, members unanimously voted for option B. This amendment will reduce density and better align with the regulations of neighboring areas.

Option B will require residential agricultural lots to be a minimum of one acre, from their current requirements of 10,000 square feet for public water and sewer. This new amendment will increase the depth of a lot from 150 feet, to 200.

The next county commissioner meeting will be held Nov. 20, at 10 a.m., a personnel meeting, which will be held in closed session.