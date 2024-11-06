David Ross, project manager for the engineering firm Dewbeery, presents the winning bid for the Ivanhoe water project during Monday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

The sounds of water trickling could almost be heard as David Ross, project manager for Dewberry Engineers, stood in front of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners to announce the winning bid for the Ivanhoe water project.

“We had two bids that were received, and we were able to open those under general statutes. The lowest bid was Herring-Rivenbark,” Ross told the board.

Speaking for Dewberry Engineering, and the county Public Works department, Ross recommended commissioners tentatively award Herring-Rivenbark, Inc., the Ivanhoe water project. Herring-Rivenbark was determined to be the lowest, most responsive bidder for the contract.

However, there were some changes made, due to the fact that the lowest bid was originally over budget. Once some adjustments were made, the bid came in under the budget, and the contract will be for $10,553,087.21.

“We anticipated some construction costs we had not planned for,” explained Ross. “But we changed out some piping material, using pipe that the county has traditionally used. We gave them a few options, and with that being said, put the project in budget.”

The project, funded by the American Rescue Plan (ARP), allowed $13,283,000 in funding for the construction.

After upfront costs for surveying, engineering, permitting, land acquisition, and a contingency, which requires the county to hold 5 percent of the funds in reserve, the total money available for the project was $10,776,667, slightly less than the original lowest bid of 11,077.205.70. Certain alternate plans were made to bring the costs down to $10.5 million, giving Herring-Rivenbark the contract.

The alternate plan approved does not allow for any additional roads for the Ivanhoe water project.

Herring Rivenbark, Inc. is a privately-owned utility construction company located in Kinston. It has been in business since 1949.

Ross continued to explain to the board that all permits were in line, and the construction campaign would begin soon to make the residents aware of construction that would begin in a couple of months, contingent on the approval of the winning bid by the board and obtaining a final, permanent utility easement.

The construction schedule for the Ivanhoe project will consist of a marketing campaign that will run from now until Jan 3, 2025, followed by construction beginning on Feb. 3, 2025 and a completion date of Aug. 3, 2026.

“It’s been a long, hard way getting here – it’s been two years since we’ve been working on it. There’s a lot of work ahead,” said Sampson County Commissioners Chairman Jerol Kivett.

“I know there’s going to be a lot of excited people down in Harrells,” added Commissioner Lethia Lee, who represents the Ivanhoe area.

The board unanimously approved the contract.