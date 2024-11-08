A host of lights were flashing in front of Walmart earlier this week as authorities flooded the scene in response to an individual being struck by a vehicle.

On Nov. 6, at approximately 2:56 p.m., Clinton Police officers were dispatched to Walmart in Clinton, 1415 Sunset Ave., on reports of a pedestrian being struck in a crosswalk.

Upon arrival, officers located a female victim, Katherine Brown, 72, of Garland, who was injured. Officers rendered aid until Emergency Services arrived. Brown was later transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in stable condition. The extent of her injuries and current status were unknown at press time.

Initial reports from police noted witnesses seeing a vehicle driving across the pedestrian crosswalk in front of Walmart’s grocery entrance.

That vehicle, a black Ford pickup truck, was being operated by Geneva Chance, 75, of Dunn, who was said to be seen stopping and backing into the crosswalk. As Chance backed up, Brown entered the crosswalk and was struck.

The reports were confirmed later that day by Clinton officer Guiller Bravo.

“The suspect, she drove across this cross way, put her truck in reverse, and then, as the victim was crossing the pedestrian cross way, she (Chance) backed into her (Brown) and she flew,” Bravo said. “That’s when the husband knocked on the door to get her attention.”

While Brown’s current condition is unclear, Bravo did offer details about her suspected injuries the day of the accident.

“Right now, no, we don’t know her status, and I’m not certified EMS, but what I saw was the abrasions to her legs, her ankles and then she had a big knot around her upper left eye,” he said.

An investigation into the incident continues, and charges against Chance are still pending the results of the investigation.

“She’s obviously going to be charged but we’ll see what happens after that,” Bravo said. “We will continue to investigate what happened, review the video footage. That footage shows a little bit of what really happened.”

If anyone has information about this incident, Clinton Police Department encourages said party to contact them at 910-592-3105. Anonymous information can be provided through the tip service by texting 847411, beginning messages with ‘tipcpd.’

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.