Union Elementary’s Vet Day Run offers exercise, pays homage to veterans

The top three finishers for the kindergarten boys are, pictured from left, Dylan Ocampo, third, Gael Perez Barrio, first and Brayan Silvertre Cruz, second.

Kristen Fowler, Union Elementary’s physical education teacher, hands the third place dog tag to kindergartner Cecilia Zurun Avilez. Pictured with her are the first and second place winners, Karla Flores and Itzayana Cuevas Aguilar.

After finishing the course, this group of kindergarten students take a breather. Those with hands raised were answering the questions — do you want to run it again? The answer was a resounding yes.

Students were task with hitting the mat for push-ups. at one of the stations set up during the Friday event.

These were the dog tags given as prizes to the top three finishers for both boys and girls.

It was a morning filled with a big celebration for veterans coming from the smallest of patriots at Union Elementary School, all who were paying homage to vets ahead of Veterans Day.

On Friday morning, a crowd of students, teachers and staff gathered in front of the school for the opening ceremony of their Veterans Day Run. Just as it sounds, the event had the Union Elementary students sprinting around the large, open space at the back of the school to honor veterans.

It wasn’t just a simple day of running either. All across the space were fun but active stations, with exercises set up as a mini-obstacle course similar to those in the military. Jumping jacks, crawling through hoops, push-ups and plenty of running were all offered to the youngsters who wholeheartedly got into the activities.

While there were plenty of deep breaths and lots of panting, the words heard from the kindergartens as they ran the course first thing that morning were all positive. “That was fun, can we do it again,” was the quote of the day from many of them as they made their way from one exercise to another.

The idea for the Veterans Day Run came from Kristen Fowler, the school’s physical education teacher. The desire to do it — teaching students the importance of Veterans Day in a unique and memorable way.

“When I was hired at Union Elementary School, I asked for approval for the event because it was important to me to teach our students about Veterans Day,” Fowler attested. “I have family in the military and have served myself in the Army.”

Being former military, Fowler said the other significant part of the event wasn’t just about running to honor vets but to help students actually learn about the branches of the military.

“We wanted to host the run to educate the students as we have a lot of military personnel in the area,” Fowler said. “We wanted to host the run to educate the students on Veterans Day but also to honor those that have served, are serving, and have given their lives for their country.”

Since the event was about honoring, Fowler made sure the students were honored as well for their efforts. To do just that, waiting at the finish line after the students completed the course were dog tags — green for boys and purple for girls — that went to the first, second and third place finishers for both groups.

On the dog tags it read, “UES Vets Day Run, Nov. 6, 2024, Always Remember,” and there were enough to hand out to top three winners of, not just kindergartener, but the entire school, as grades K-2 participated.

It was a full day of activity and fun, students said, one that started just after 8 a.m. Friday and ran the whole school day.

For Fowler, seeing students participate in the run and enjoying it with all their hearts meant something extra special to her as both an educator and veteran.

“This event is dear to my heart,” Fowler stressed. “I have taught for 17 years and have done a Veterans Day run to educate students on the importance. I have family that have served and I can’t say enough about how this is a great way to educate the students and community about what our troops do and how they serve our country.

“It’s also a way of showing them and teaching them about career opportunities that exist within and through the military,” Fowler added. “That goes for not only the students but the community as well, and this event is all about educating everyone we can about Veterans Day and why we always remember.”

