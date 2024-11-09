The Sampson Independent gained a new editorial staff member this week.

Sampson native Cameron Vann replaces Alyssa Bergey as a reporter covering the towns of Turkey, Garland and Harrells as well as all the happenings in Sampson County Schools, to name a few areas he will be responsible for in his new position.

Vann, who has a deep love for the area, said he looks forward to sharing his love of community with the Independent’s readers.

Although this is Vann’s first time working as a journalist, he’s no stranger to writing as he has been an avid reader and writer for much of his life

“I’ve always enjoyed reading books and still spend a great deal of my spare time reading, mainly on topics such American or European history,” Vann said.

“It’s always been a captivating subject for me as I find it amazing how we, as people, have developed over time. Even as a kid, reading sparked many of my interests, from how to garden to raising animals, particularly chickens, and it prompted me to drag my family along on many of my adventures.”

Those adventures, he attested, helped him to learn more about his “new fad ideas,” such as beekeeping and raising dairy goats.

“Although I still read books of those genres, I try to stay away from going down the rabbit hole since I have to spend my own money now. I have now broadened my horizons and found a love for murder mysteries as well as true crime novels so I guess you can say now, the human mind sparks my interest ”

Sampson Independent General Manager Sherry Matthews said she and Independent staff were thrilled to have Vann as the newest member of the news team.

“I’m excited to have Cameron join us. He brings a fresh new perspective to our team, as well as an enthusiasm and love for this county that is shared by everyone who works here, ” Matthews noted.

“Cameron’s love of writing and his commitment to fairness will make him a wonderful addition to our team,” she stressed. “He has a lot to offer, and our readers will be the beneficiaries of his talents.”

Vann attended Clinton City Schools and then the University of Mount Olive. While there studying biology, he discovered a much deeper love of history, and found himself to be extremely proficient in research skills, ones he plans to utilize here at The Sampson Independent.

He is also an avid horseback rider that enjoys working with retired racehorses helping them to transition from the racetrack into second careers whether that be as show horses or as trail horses.

Vann can often be found enjoying most weekends riding and training his beloved thoroughbreds.

“I hope to make a deeper connection with the community through my time spent here at The Sampson Independent and I look forward to being able to get information about our great community into the hands of its great people,” Vann said.

The fledgling reporter said he thinks his position will allow him a greater sense of one’s true meaning of self and community as he learns more about Sampson and its towns.

“What better way to be involved than to tell the stories of people who live in our county and offer insight into local government all the way to the the accomplishments of the young growing members of our community,” Vann said.