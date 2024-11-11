Registration open;

donations,

buddies needed

Dresses, tux and community support are all a part of what made a Night to Shine special last year in Sampson County. Members of First Methodist are gearing up for what they say will be an even bigger event for 2025, and registration and donations are already open.

Dresses, tux and community support are all a part of what made a Night to Shine special last year in Sampson County. Members of First Methodist are gearing up for what they say will be an even bigger event for 2025, and registration and donations are already open.

Dresses, tux and community support are all a part of what made a Night to Shine special last year in Sampson County. Members of First Methodist are gearing up for what they say will be an even bigger event for 2025, and registration and donations are already open.

Dresses, tux and community support are all a part of what made a Night to Shine special last year in Sampson County. Members of First Methodist are gearing up for what they say will be an even bigger event for 2025, and registration and donations are already open.

A “Night to Shine,” the red carpet prom that shines a spotlight on those with special needs, was a huge success in Sampson County last year. While the event isn’t set to take place again until early 2025, the First Methodist committee members want the community to know registration is now open.

“Essentially, Night to Shine is a prom sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation for individuals with disabilities 14 years and up,” explained Emily Bullard, committee co-chair for the event. “It’s an event where these individuals can have a night where they are crowned king and queen of the prom; because they’re all seen as God’s royalty. It is a Christian organization which we love, so it’s just an outpouring for them.

“We have lots of local sponsors, as well as churches and the businesses that are helping make this event happen,” she continued. “Of course, this is our second year doing it here in Sampson County. It was a huge success last year. People have been flooding our inbox since then asking when’s the next one, how can we help, what can we do?”

Night to Shine 2025 is set take place Feb. 7, and is being hosted by First Methodist Church at the Sampson Agri-Expo Center. While the date is still a few months away, Bullard said, cementing the support of the community and the increase in monetary donations was needed now. And, of course, securing the guests of honor through a registration that is now open.

“If they want to volunteer, they would need to go to the website; that’s where you can donate,” she said. “Online, you can register as a volunteer, or you can register as a participant. To be a participant, you have to be 14 years of age and older. To be a volunteer, we prefer that they’re 14 years and older as well.

“At minimum, however, to be a buddy, which is someone who will be working one-on-one with the participants, you have to be 18 and older. All participants 18 and older do have to have a background check, which is all done through the registration. But if they volunteered last year, their background check is still good, so they will not need to have a second background check.”

To donate, register or participate, visit fmcnc.nighttoshine.com.

Bullard said that thanks to an outpouring of support already coming in, the 2025 event is shaping up to be even bigger. A fully catered meal, live entertainment, a second karaoke machine, two red carpets and even three stretch party busses are all on tap for this year’s event, ensuring that what was wonderful last year will be even more so come Feb. 7.

“We have used every square inch of the Civic Center, and I mean every square inch. We honestly need a bigger space,” Bullard attested.

Another feature Bullard said the committee was “super pumped” to have this year will be the inclusion of the respite room for caregivers and guardians.

“The respite room, we’re really passionate about that. It is a room where guardians, parents or caregivers of the participants can go during the event,” she said. “They’re going to have a full, catered meal, giveaways and different things like that … that room is going to be amazing.

Having a child with special needs, Bullard said, can be a taxing but also very rewarding experience. The respite room pays homage to those caregivers and family members, offering them a time for themselves while their loved ones are having the time of their lives.

“We want the participants to have a night of just rest and fellowship, but we also want that to be for the Guardians as well. We want to give them an evening where they can relax with other caregivers they have specific things in common with.”

Just like last year, Night to Shine will be completely free for participants, along with their prep for the prom. Hair and make-up, shoe shines and a host of other activities are planned, and, of course, dancing is included.

Also returning this year is the dress drop-off/pick-up drive at Rebecca’s.

“We’re going to have the dress drive where everybody can come and drop off dresses,” Bullard remarked. “Anybody in the community can come to Rebecca’s on guaranteed dates and times and drop off a new or gently used dress. It can be a prom dress, formal dress, all sizes and of all styles and ages, we just ask that it’s appropriate. You can think of something high-schoolers would wear to prom all the way to something an 80-year old would wear to church, because we have that larger range of participants.”

Bullard said the dress drive takes place Jan. 9-11, during Rebecca’s regular business hours. Also of note, Bullard said they will not be accepting suits this year, only dresses, since free tux rentals are available this time around. Picks -ups and fittings for both is Saturday, Jan. 17, 3:30 to 6 p.m. and Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Helping us promote the event would be amazing; it doesn’t matter how,” Bullard said about the community supporting Night to Shine. “That goes for anybody around town, just helping spread the word that we’re having it. Coming out and being a volunteer would mean a lot, especially a buddy. We really need buddies.

“It’s was cool to see the community come together last year to help us make it happen,” she added. “But this year, to see them just exceed our expectations in donations, giving and different things like that. It’s been incredible.”

For more information visit the Night to Shine website, fmcnc.nighttoshine.com, or contact Bullard at 910-260-2239 or fellow Committee Co-Chair, Leslie Seals at 910-890-3828.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.