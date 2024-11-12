26th annual

event pays

homage to

service, sacrifice

Avon Jones salutes the American flag during the singing of the national anthem during the veterans celebration at the Exposition Center Monday.

Veterans from all branches of service, and from different eras, were on hand to participate in Monday’s Veterans Day celebration, the 26th for Sampson.

Alvan Herring, Jr., Avon Jones, Curtis Tyndall, and Walter Rayner post the colors as part of the Color Guard detail for the Veterans Day celebration Monday.

Veterans are somber as a moment is taken to remeber those who are missing in action.

James Fasison and Avon Jones chat with each other before the celebration began Monday.

The red, white and blue courses through the Sampson Agri-Exposition Center Monday morning as veterans and community members joined together so those who have served — and who are continuing to serve — could be honored and, especially, thanked for all they have done for the nation and the county.

It’s was all part of the 26th annual Veterans Day celebration, sponsored by the Clinton-Sampson Chamber, the Sampson County Veterans Council, Sampson County, the Expo Center and the county’s Veterans Affairs Office.

Bill Scott served as the emcee of the event, with County Commissioner Chairman Jerol Kivett, the Chamber’s Avery LeClear, and Veterans Council chairwoman Saff Sgt. (Ret.) Andrea Goodman delivering remarks.

Veterans,young and old, attended the celebration. Mac Maxwell took a moment to browse through the Sampson Independent’s Veterans magazine, while veterans James Faison, Avon Jones, Willie Mitchell, and Marshal Thornton chatted with their fellow veterans.

“This is so important because without our veterans we would not have this country,” said Ann Knowles, director of the county’s Veteran Affairs office. This has been her mantra since taking over the office some 40 years ago.

“People need to understand that veterans are more important than just on Veterans Day and Memorial Day,” Knowles asserted. “Let’s give them everything they need every day. V.A. is not welfare; this is not welfare, this is giving them what they need and deserve.”

Anita Lane, the Sampson County Register of Deeds, noted the honor of having veterans come into the deeds office. “I have such a respect for veterans; it really is an honor when they come in to file their DD 214 discharge papers, and hear their stories.”

Kivett said veterans have “served us, protected us, and answered the call in more ways than most can imagine.”

And, he stressed: “We owe them, not just today, but every day, for their bravery, their sacrifice, their service. We are reminded that the freedoms that we have are not free; and although we can never fully replay them, we can do our part to respect them, thank them, and remind them that they are not forgotten “

Avery LeClear, marketing and events coordinator at the Chamber, added to that appreciation, saying, “Your service and sacrifice have kept our country safe and free” LeClear thanked everyone for taking the time to honor Sampson county veterans, adding, “They never gave up on us, so we should never give up on them.”

The national anthem was performed by D’Ondra Peterson, followed by several musical melodies performed by Dwight Williams, Jr, and Wendy Bryant.

The guest speaker for the event was Colonel Martin Falls (Ret.), U.S. Army.

“I can honestly say the time I spent in my military service was rewarding, fulfilling and has defined who I am today.”

He continued, “From keeping the peace during the Cold War, and battling terrorism, veterans have made our nation what it is today”

He mentioned the armistice on Nov. 11, 1918 on the 11th hour of the 11th month or the 11th day.

“It was the war to end all wars, but that didn’t happen,” he explained. “But what it did was create a commitment by our nation to care for our veterans, those wounded and those carrying an unseen wound … veterans of all races or all branches who need us. This day, above all, is an opportunity to serve those that served us.”

Falls noted that service means multiple tours, and he pointed to those in the National Guard who, he said, sacrifice twice when they give up their civilian jobs and leave their families to go overseas. He also reminded the crowd how so few are entrusted to protect so many.

“Just only over one percent of our population is defending freedom and protecting democracy. And yet many are determined to cut budgets and lower the achievement and needs of veterans.”

Falls praised military spouses, saying, “They have had to deal with life interruptions, constant changes of address, always unknowing of what might happen next … children having to deal with changing of schools and separating from friends, and the burden of not knowing if their mom or dad would return home from their next tour.”

He mentioned wounded veterans, saying, “they need your compassion, your support, who could use a helping hand — not a hand out, but a hand up.”

There’s countless ways, the speaker stressed, for one to show dedication to veterans and current military service men and women, and he asked those who weren’t veterans to find a veteran and ask them about their service and just say “thank you.”

He concluded on a note about courage.

“Let’s use this opportunity now to be courageous by demonstrating the appreciation we have for our veterans and encouraging those that will come after them.

“Thomas Jefferson said ‘the price of freedom is eternal vigilance, not just today.’ May we always be humble and grateful for those freedoms we have. For those who stood guard in peacetime, and those who witnessed the horror of combat. Our military force has been there for America, defending the constitution of the United States. These veterans have paid the price through both the best and worst of times with little recognition, or fanfare. They have not sought fortune or fame; it was purely for the love of America and the freedom we cherish so much. It’s impossible to put a price on that.”