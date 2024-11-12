The Garland Shirt Factory has been vacant since its closure in April. The 77,000-square-foot building and the nearly eight acre tract next to it goes up for online auction Nov.19.

GARLAND — Talks went cold last week at the Garland Town Board of Commissioners meeting when members discussed potentially placing a bid on the nearly eight-acre tract of land that is part of the Garland Shirt Factory property, land that is expected to soon hit the auction black. The reasons — a lack of information, funding and full use of the land.

“They’re busting up everything in the shirt factory and they are selling everything inside of it, even the bars,” noted Commissioner Lee Carberry. “It’s going to be a shell of a building, then they’re going to auction off the 77,000 square feet of building. Well back here is eight acres, they’re selling it separate. I think the town ought to buy it and move all their equipment out here, that way everything’s consolidated.”

The potential for placing a bid comes in the wake of real estate company Tranzon sending out notices of a planned online auction Nov. 19. That auction includes the Garland Shirt Factory building and the land, a 7.9-acre development site zoned industrial that sits next to it.

The property goes into auction following months with no tenant occupying the space since its closure earlier this year, in April.

Back in 2020, the Garland Shirt Company closed shop, placing hundreds of residents out of work. The 70-year-old manufacturing factory was owned by Brooks Brothers, which filed for bankruptcy, citing the then COVID-19 pandemic and financial issues as reasons for the closure.

The proceeding year, Garland Apparel Group purchased the site, opening the doors to the factory again in October 2021. The reopening brought back many of the original staff, but the return was short-lived as a lack of orders to meet basic costs necessitated furloughs which, in turn, became the catalyst for its eventual closure.

Fast forwarding, that eventually led to the Garland board’s talks over placing a bid for the land which has a starting bid of $33,000, according to Mayor Austin Brown, who shared that information with the board last week.

While the concept for buying the land was Carberry’s suggestions, there were concerns from other board members.

“You might be on to something, but my biggest concern, and I would have to get the board’s thoughts on what I have to say,” Commission Ralph Smith Jr., began. “You said the bid starts at what, $33,000, correct? Well do we have the money? My other biggest concern is this, yes, it would be nice to own the property, but we promised our citizens that we’d keep their tax rates low.

“I don’t want us to jump out and spend a bunch of money we ain’t got and then turn around and have to raise taxes to pay for our shortcomings,” Smith added. “And, definitely not if it means missing out on paying for something that goes on in town, that we have to take money out for, that’s a real emergency.

“This is a luxury. That would be very nice if we had (the money), but I need to be assured we are not overextending if we did this.”

The funding wasn’t the only concern board members expressed over the bid option, as issues of the actual full use of the acreage was also addressed.

“I just don’t want to lose the opportunity, and even if we brought the whole eight acres, nothing says we have to keep it all,” Carberry said. “We could turn around and sell six and just keep a two-acre lot out there.”

“My question then is, I know we’ve had a very dry season this year, but isn’t it really wet out there? Just how much of that is actually cleared out?” questioned Commissioner Jo Allison Strickland.

Carberry said only four acres was cleared out and noted that the entire acreage was unusable to the shirt factory during its operation due to a drainage ditch the town has running through it.

“So, the property was pretty much useless to the shirt factory because we’ve got a ditch that runs through the middle of it, and you can’t build anything on top of it,” he said. “That’s the reason why it’s always remained wooded back there.”

At this, Brown interjected his own thoughts.

“That’s what has me on the fence about it,” Brown pointed out. “I mean, it says eight acres but would only four of it be usable?” the mayor asked. “I know that ditch there is on the other side of the tree line but that ditch drains back there in that four-acre area.”

Another reason for the original suggestion, Carberry said, was that the town’s current shop, which holds town equipment, was dilapidated.

“I mean that place we use out there, it’s a junk yard,”he stressed. “It’s got holes all in it: it’s not secure, and I mean the crackheads come and go as they please. As bad as my back is, I could squat down there and crawl through the wire.”

The discussion continued with, Commissioner Anthony Norris, who said he thought it would be a rash move for the board to place a bid.

“My whole thing is, say you get this and you fix it up the way that you want it ,but when people start breaking into it back here again, you’ve got nothing any better than what you had out there now that’s falling down,” Norris stressed. “That’s especially true if you don’t maintain it.

“Not to mention, in three years, there could be another crowd here, that frankly, could give a rat’s a** on what gets done with any of this stuff,” he added. “This being a last minute thing, with the online auction being Nov. 19, with a starting bid of $33,000 and us maybe not even being able to use the full eighth acres, I wouldn’t jump in it right now.”

Strickland concurred.

“Honestly, I’m not sure they’re going to be able to sell it, at least not at that price, with this economy; I’m not sure they’ll be able to sell it all,” Strickland added.

Brown told the board the town made an offer for the land about four to five years ago, for $20,000, which was denied at that time.

Town clerk Meagan Daughtry also mentioned that calls about the land had been coming into the town hall, but Carberry reiterated that no one could build on (the land).

“Again, they can’t build anything on it because we’ve got a fallout ditch there that we actually need to go into a clean out,” he said. “

“Well if they can’t build on it, then how are we supposed to build on it?” Brown and Smith asked.

“All I can say is that about four acres is all you can use on it,” Carberry said.

“So we would be paying for eight but can’t use but four of it, basically” Strickland said.

“I mean, you can pipe it or put a parking lot or whatever you want out there, you just can’t put a structure on it” Carberry replied.

“Well we can say that we can do anything, but you’ve got to have the money,” Smith said. “Plus, I’ll tell you this right now, if there’s four acres of it that’s usable, I’m against it.”

The idea was eventually put to rest due to the lack of a motion being made.

“I personally just need more information on all this to be comfortable with it,” Smith said.

“That’s fine; I mean, it could take them three months to get bids and if that’s the case, then we could comeback and possible look at it again,” Carberry said.

