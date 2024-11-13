Twelve Harrells Christian Academy Lower School students were named Terrific Kids for the first nine week grading period. These students were selected for being thoughtful, friendly, and inclusive. The Terrific Kid program is sponsored by the Clinton Kiwanis Club. Those named were: top row, from left: Everleigh Finney, Falyn Carroll, Crawford Bass, Millie Chambers, Harper Strickland, Emily Hall, and Emmie Kelly; and bottom row, from left: Campbell Bullard, Magnolia Moore, Emma Sholar, Cate White, and Anna Keith Rivenbark.