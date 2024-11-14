Y, Burrito Shak forge fund-raising alliance

The goal for the YMCA’s campaign is $65,000, and Sampson YMCA executive director John Adams, says so far they’ve raised 30 percent of that goal.

Sitting outside Burrito Shak on a recent Wednesday afternoon, a pair of Sampsonians known to have a heart for their community were talking about fund-raising efforts that will offer YMCA programs to youth and families who, otherwise, might not be able to afford the opportunities the local organization offers.

That duo was YMCA executive director John Adams and Paul Recchuiti, owner of Clinton’s Burrito Shak. And the discussion was centered around the collaboration between the Y and the Shak, one that will help raise funds for the Lifting Our Community 2024 Annual Giving Campaign.

The fund-raising efforts began in October and will continue through the end of December.

”I just stumbled into this partnership one day,” Adams recalled of meeting Recchuiti and discovering that he was actually opening a restaurant that Adams called “one of my favorites.”

“We were hanging out at the YMCA, and we were just on the floor having conversation, and food just came up, as it always does in conversation,” the Y director explained.

That conversation, Adams said, offered the opportunity for the two to grow closer and discover their same love for community and giving back. And, it was through those unexpected interactions that the partnership between the two came to be.

The joint effort between the pair isn’t just about sitting outside and asking for donations. Burrito Shak, and Recchuiti helped the cause directly, something Adams said was a true blessing.

“Our love for people and family gave us this connection, and I really have kind of been very blessed,” Adams attested. “I asked, ultimately, ‘hey, could we do a percentage of sales for the Y because we’re right in the midst of our community phase of annual giving?’ We’re a nonprofit, and we depend on members and communities to help keep us and grow what we do, and Paul and Burrito have truly helped us achieve that.”

While Adams was overjoyed by the support the Y has received from Burrito Shak, that excitement wasn’t one-sided. Recchuiti was just as ecstatic about being able to aid his community through the campaign.

“As far as meeting John, it was really pure chance how that worked out. I couldn’t be happier about it because we love the Y,” Recchuiti said. “We joined the Y as soon as we moved back to Clinton, while we were still updating and building the Burrito Shak. Like I’ve spoken about before, we want to be involved in Clinton, and the Y, to me, it’s an integral part of what Clinton has to bring. All the programs that it has for the children and also for the adults, it’s really just a great place to gather, meet and get healthier at the same time.

“So when, he (Adams) suggested a fundraising night, I said absolutely, because anytime we could do a fundraiser night, we will, because we want to be able to help out others in the community,” Recchuiti added. “The Y always holds a special part in whatever community it’s a part.

“The Y has special meaning to me, so, I’m just really happy to be able to be a part of that,” he added. “We just hope that it brings awareness to the community and also helps out with the Y, as far as on the financial side.”

The Y’s Annual Campaign raises funds to provide scholarships for those who need the Y most. These scholarships give youth, families and adults the opportunity to pay program and membership fees that align to their household income so that everyone has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive at the Y.

To find out more about the Y’s giving campaign or to donate visist www.ymcasenc.org/give-back/annual-campaign/

