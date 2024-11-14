A stolen vehicle found at a house on Jackson Lane, Turkey, led to the arrest of a Faison man on Friday.

On Nov. 8, investigators with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division identified a stolen vehicle at a residence on Jackson Lane in Turkey. After obtaining a search warrant, Ellis Jachin Wilson, 27, of 41 Jolivet Lane, Faison, was later taken into custody without incident.

A search of the residence uncovered multiple stolen items from other locations across Sampson County. Among those on the property, according to reports, were two vehicles from car dealerships in Raleigh and Pitt County.

The seven-month investigation into Wilson, involved 20 separate auto thefts and larcenies across eight counties, which led officers to the location on Jackson Lane.

