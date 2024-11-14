The county manager speaks up about leaving at the end of the month

Ed Causey has been the county manager for Sampson County for almost 15 years. During the last county commissioners’ meeting, the 73-yea-old announced his retirement.

It was in May, 2014, when Causey sat behind the county manager’s desk for the first time.

“I look back and asked myself ‘was all that a good idea?’” he laughed.

Causey sat down for an interview last week, just a few days after his retirement announcement, one that didn’t really surprise many people, given this was Causey’s second career.

He grew up on a small farm in Craven County, and after high school he attended NC Sate where he earned a bachelor of science degree in animal science, another one in just poultry science, followed by a master’s in economics.

Causey went to work for the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s Rural Development, putting together the finances and planning the creation of water systems and buildings.

He had worked with Sampson County many times before ever taking the role as county manager, helping build three high schools and one elementary school. He did the financing on the agriculture extension center, the animal shelter, the social services building, the sheriff’s department, and, “We even did some remodeling at the courthouse,” he added, noting he helped with the financing for the Goshen Medical Center.

Causey was also in the livestock business. He raised hogs for some 20 years, totaling around 2,500 over the course of that time. So, when Sampson County put out a search for a new county manager, it only made sense that someone who had managed mulit-million-dollar local government projects, and also farms, would be a good fit.

When he left the USDA, Causey said there had been more money put into Sampson County, via government construction and agriculture, than any other county in the state.

He said then county commissioners chairman Jarvis McLamb had driven over to Kinston to talk to him about applying for the manager’s job

McLamb, he said, looked at him and laughed, saying, “Causey, you’re pretty good at lending money, why don’t you come on down to Sampson County and see if you can develop some skill at paying it back!”

“Honest, that’s what happened,” the county manger recalled.

He said the new opportunity and familiarity with Sampson helped him make up his mind to apply for the job, and he immediately retired from USDA Rural Development.

“Quite frankly I had always wondered if I could go into something similar and be successful,” he said.

“The advantage I had was I knew about the programs and the loans they had. With Susan Holder and David Clack working here – I knew how good they were — so with their talent and my financial management skills, I felt we had some opportunity for success,” explained Causey, leaning back in his chair.

And, in his estimation, there had been.

But, just like any job, especially in public service, it has its “ebbs and flows,” Causey said, mentioning that there have been really rewarding parts to his job over the last decade and a half, and there have been tough, lean times, too.

“County is an arm of state government, you’re providing an array of services,” Causey explained, “It’s about figuring out and doing what can make life better for people,” he said of his most rewarding part of the job, “and absolutely the people you work with. I have had the best team – best group of people to work with over these years.”

Causey continued, “When, you have a department head really moving forward, accepting challenges and accomplishing goals, it makes me proud and makes me feel like I had a part in that, and that’s what makes this job fun, and worthwhile, by serving the people of Sampson (County).”

And what of the most difficult parts of the job?

Saved by the bell, the phone rings; he has to answer it – it’s his job. After a short conversation, Causey immediately leans forward in his chair, placing his hands on his desk, and responds to the question.

“The most challenging part of the job is when, at meetings, you can see disconnects, — all good people wanting to contribute money to various projects, and at the same time you have people coming in talking about proposed taxes, and others (saying) that we’re paying too much,” he explained. “Sometimes there is a disconnect from the services and what people want in the county – and what they’re willing to pay for them. And that difference seems to be getting greater over time.

“You can get the finest person to walk through this door, but without the resources or the right people surrounding him or her with financial acumen, it’s going to be a hard challenge being a success as county manager, and that includes both board members and staff members.”

He said it would be nice if Sampson could offer everything everyone might need financially in the county, but in the real-world, budget and needs don’t align. He said it takes people with a good financial acumen to understand budgets, and if you don’t have that then it can be very difficult to get everyone to agree.

He also said one of the most difficult parts of his job is getting everyone water, but the grants, and monies available do not always match, “We’re not insensitive to do that, but it’s a matter of available resources.

“You have to put everything in perspective, he continued, “Sometimes when we have to tell people ‘no’ it doesn’t mean that’s a ‘no’ forever – it means when we have resources that are available we will do what we can.”

Social media has caused some strife in local governments, he offered, adding that opinions sometimes get passed off as fact, and when that happens, it is hard to rein in the rumors and straighten out the facts, and get people to understand and listen to what really is going on in government.

“Social media has made it more difficult, because people will operate on slivers of information and not be concerned about having all the facts, just what they heard on social media,” he pointed out. But he also accepted some past criticism for not communicating well with residents. “We have not done the best job we could have on getting messages out … in the last two years we’ve made substantial progress to correct that issue.”

And other criticism?

Causey explained that criticism of public service often comes when critics don’t have all the facts. “On the surface you look at a decision and it might seem odd, but you don’t know circumstances that they faced when the choice was made, so that’s why I’ve never criticized another county manager and won’t do so once I retire.”

He said he will not attend any Sampson County commissioners’ meetings, nor offer unsolicited advice to the new county manager.

“It’s just time to transition,” he said of deciding to retire at the end of the month. “From a tax standpoint, if you’re picking a time to retire, it just makes sense,” mentioning that he has to start drawing Social Security and from his 401k to avoid tax burdens.

He further explained that leaving at the end of November gives the current board time to make decisions on how to move forward with the hiring process, “So in my mind, November is as late as you can work to offer the smoothest transition possible,” he attested, explaining that it gives them time to “set their course” as they prepare to add new members in December.

Causey wished the new board the best of luck.

As for retirement?

“First thing I’m going to do is join a gym,” Causey chuckled, giving his stomach a quick pat.

Family activities are at the top of his list, spending time with his grandchildren on Pamlico Sound, boating, jet skiing; doing things on the water, where his heart is, and where he will be on the weekends in retirement.

But there’s always that spark of wanting to keep going, trying something new, as he lightly mentioned, “I have always wanted to get into a franchise business – to get my children into it, but just the investing part,” he said, “But my children all have responsible employment, so I don’t know if they would have the time; it’s just a thought.”

And one final word to sum up his time as Sampson County manager – “Fascinating,” he replied.