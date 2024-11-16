Fire billows from the home of Patricia Faison Wednesday afternoon, where a kitchen fire erupted. Fire crews were able to extinguish it quickly, and there were no injuries. However, the mobile was nearly destroyed, leaving Faison without a place to live.

A Clinton woman was left without a home Wednesday afternoon following a raging kitchen fire that engulfed the residence. No one was injured.

According to Clinton fire officials, the call came in at approximately 2:28 p.m., sending crews from the Halls Fire Department to the home at 183 Ruby Lane, located off the main highway near Auctioneer Road near Clinton. When firefighters arrived, flames and smoke were seen spewing from the double-wide mobile home, occupied by Patricia Faison.

Fire crews on scene said the source of the fire was centered in the kitchen, where the investigation showed coffee or tea had been left cooking while Faison stepped away to dress for work.

“When we got there, she told us she had the stove on, and then, basically, the fire started in the kitchen,” noted Brain Royal, Halls Fire chief. “We looked at it, and that’s where all the hot spot was, in the kitchen area, so it was basically a cooking fire. Fire personnel made an interior attack and did a quick knock down of the fire.”

Royal noted that fire crews and emergency services personnel checked deeper into the cause, acknowledging it was an accident.

“We called emergency services just to kind of lay their eyes on it,”Royal stressed. “It was not really to do an investigation, but we called them so they could maybe get some Red Cross assistance for the victim. That’s basically all there was to it, there was nothing suspicious about the fire, everything panned out to be started from the left on the stove in the kitchen.”

While the blaze didn’t torch the entire structure, Royal said it was little more than standing.

“Yeah, I’d say it was completely destroyed,” he attested. “It was a double wide trailer and the walls were still left standing, but that was about it. The outside was there but by the time the fire was out everything pretty much burned on the inside; there was basically no salvaging it. That’s also part of why we called in EMS to request Red Cross assistance for the resident.”

While the fire took place in the Halls district, Royal stated, per fire dispatch protocols, they received aid from three other departments.

“It was our primary district but we have a standard,” he said. “Anytime we have a structure fire, we automatically dispatch us with three aiding departments, which were Clinton, Faison and Piney Grove. They came to assist us along with Sampson County EMS.”

