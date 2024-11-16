All you need to be transported into magical worlds, travel through time, embrace your curiosity, and learn technological skills is to step foot in the Roseboro Public Library, 300 W. Roseboro St., immediately past the downtown.

The Roseboro Public Library is a true asset to the community, a bastion of resources and assistance for all who enter. With a rich history, happening present, and bright future, the library is the place to be for both practical assistance and recreational enjoyment.

The Roseboro Public Library has deep roots in our community. Sampson-Clinton Library System Director Kelsey Edwards offers insight into the library’s changing presence in Roseboro as the community went through shifts of its own.

“Since the 1930s, the town has nurtured a library presence, adapting to the needs of the community,” she said. “The library branch was first housed in the Roseboro Community Building before moving to West Street, then the Roseboro Municipal Building and finally its permanent location at 300 W Roseboro St. At its current location, The Roseboro Public Library has been providing access to resources for over 30 years.”

Although the library is a historical fixture of Roseboro, programs and resources abound for community members today. The library offers educational and recreational activities, and officials encourage you to take frequent advantage of this resource the town is fortunate to have within its limits.

On Nov. 12, the Roseboro Public Library hosted its traditional Story Time event, where children and their caregivers enjoy storytelling, music, movement, crafts, and play. There will be one more Story Time in 2024,so head on over to the library Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 10:30 a.m., to join in on more fun.

Coming up Monday, Nov. 18, the Roseboro Public Library is hosting a Digital Learning Session in collaboration with the N.C. Cooperative Extension-Sampson County Center. Librarians and extension agents will be available to answer questions about navigating the digital world. Guests are welcome to bring personal devices for troubleshooting, including but not limited to lessons on computer basics, Wi-Fi, email, the internet, and/or smartphone functions. Public computers are available for lessons as well. This program is for all ages. Please stop by the library Monday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to noon for this Digital Learning Session, and be sure to tell your friends and family about this great opportunity.

Being a library card carrier comes with many benefits. “The Roseboro Public Library provides access to over 16,000 books for checkout and over 1,000 DVDs for checkout, public access computers, public Wi-Fi, and printing/fax/copying services. You can also remotely access online K-12 tutoring services, online language learning, online job search help, eBooks, digital audiobooks, and over eighty other online subscription resources,” explained Edwards.

Further, the Sampson-Clinton Library System is a member of NC Cardinal as of Fiscal Year 2021-22. NC Cardinal is a growing consortium of public libraries in over 50 North Carolina counties dedicated to sharing resources and expanding access using a single online catalog with over 7 million items owned by NC Cardinal libraries. This expansive, state-wide network gives patrons access to more materials than are contained internally in the Sampson-Clinton Public Library System.

For more information on the Roseboro Public Library, visit the Roseboro website (roseboronc.com) and navigate to the library section (roseboronc.com/community/page/roseboro-library).