A stolen vehicle discovered at a house on Jackson Lane in Turkey has led to the arrest of a Faison man on a laundry list of charges.

Ellis Jachin Wilson, 27, 41 Jolivet Lane, Faison, was taken into custody without incident on Nov. 8 after officers with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Sampson Sheriff’s Department identified a stolen vehicle at the Jackson Lane residence.

Reports show that Wilson, who was inside the residence at the time, was believed to be armed. The Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) was dispatched to execute the warrant.

A search of the residence uncovered multiple stolen items from several counties, including Sampson. Among the the property discovered was two vehicles from car dealerships in Raleigh and Pitt County. An additional vehicle, stolen from Pitt County, was also recovered in Newton Grove the following morning.

The seven-month investigation into Wilson involved 20 separate auto thefts and larcenies across eight counties, which led officers to the location on Jackson Lane, reports show.

Wilson was served with over 30 warrants for arrest and is being held on a $187,700.00 bond at the Sampson County Detention Center. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 22.

Wilson was charged with the following offenses in Sampson County — one count misdemeanor failure to comply with monies owed, two counts felony breaking and entering, two counts felony larceny after breaking and entering, three counts felony possession of stolen goods, three counts misdemeanor possession of stolen goods , one count felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, one count felony larceny of a motor vehicle, one count of felony larceny, three counts felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two counts felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Charges from Pitt County included one count felony breaking and entering, one count felony larceny after breaking and entering, one count felony safe-cracking, seven counts felony larceny of a motor vehicle, one count felony conspiracy and one count felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The remaining charges were leveled in Duplin County. They include one count misdemeanor larceny, one count misdemeanor injury to real property, one count misdemeanor injury to personal property and one count misdemeanor driving with a license revoked.

The Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating multiple cases related to Wilson, and is working with other state and county law enforcement agencies, Sampson County Sheriff’s Capt. Marcus Smith noted.

“Investigators have devoted a lot of time to tracking these events and tying them back to Ellis,” Smith said. “This arrest will begin to bring closure to a lot of thefts across Sampson County and other jurisdictions. Investigators should be commended for their hard work in this very complex case, and we are thankful for all other jurisdictions who have assisted as well.”

Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone with information about auto thefts in the area to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141.

