Leslie Mathis speaks to the Clinton City Council about the Jan 18 Martin Luther King Day march that will begin downttown and end at the Agri-Expo Center.

A whole heap of trash was picked up during this year’s fall clean-up week in the city of Clinton.

At last week’s City Council meeting, Chris Medlin, director of Public Works, addressed the council to report on the success of the Oct. 21 -25 cleanup event.

Mayor Lew Starling noted that it was a big clean-up, with Medlin affirming the statement, saying, “We got a lot of televisions, mattresses and box springs. It was utilized and handled efficiently.”

The city collected 41 TV sets, 51 mattress and box springs, and 68 tires during the fall cleanup

Stacey Wray, Public Works and Utilities manager, said, “We don’t collect tires on a normal garbage day; we can only do those on the two special cleanup days we have. A lot of times, people don’t realize we do a fall and spring cleanup day. Normally there’s a few for special items, so it’s a good time to take advantage of the cleanup dates.”

The next such day will be spring cleanup set for April 7-11, 2025.

The Public Works Deparrtmet was praised by the council for the hard work and dedication put forth by the employees.

“Public Works was on-point, they don’t complain and take a lot of pride in what they do,” asserted city council member Wanda Corbett.

Also during his time at the podium, Medlin also told the council that the city’s water was “good.”

Christmas events

get the go-ahead

Christmas in the City and the annual Clinton Christmas parade were both green-lighted by city council during the Tuesday, Nov. 12 meeting.

The parade will be held on Dec. 14, stepping off at 10 a.m., in downtown Clinton.

Christmas in the City events will be held on two Thursdays, Dec. 5 and 12, with myriad events slated to put residents and visitors in the Christmas spirit.

Other business

The Royal Lane tennis court project was briefly discussed, with Starling noting the courts are being used frequently, stating, “I understand people are playing regularly.”

A quick update on Square Fair was presented by Planning Director Mary Rose. Approximately 10,000 people attended the annual event in October, she said.

During the public comments, Leslie Mathis, chief executive officer of the non-profit group, State of Opportunity, NC., told he council he is organizing a Jan. 18 Martin Luther King Unity March. “This is to unify our city of all races,” he explained.

The event will begin at the City Market and end at th Agri-Exposition Center.

“Hopefully we can pull this off as a city,” he added.

There will be a cultural event at the end of the march involving different cultures and ethnic groups, with information and activities from across the region, showcasing music from diverse cultural groups, celebrating the rich tapestry of the community.

Mathis added, “With the theme ‘The Dream Lives On,” we are honoring Dr. King’s legacy by coming together as one community, united in a march that aims to transcend racial divides and reinforce our shared humanity.”

The march is to include children, city and county elected officials, community leaders, first responders, and all those who wish to march for unity, in respect to King’s legacy, he noted.