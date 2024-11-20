The popular carriage ride tours of downtown will be offered; reservations are required.

Santa talks with a girl about her Christmas list during a previous Christmas in the City in Clinton. This year, the Christmas in the City festivities will be held two Thursdays, Dec. 5 and 12. (File photo)

Thanksgiving is 10 days away, but even though the turkey is next up on the holiday calendar, Clinton’s downtown elves are already prepping for this year’s annual Christmas In The City event.

The Christmaspalooza jingles in on the first two Thursdays of the month, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, featuring a packed line up.

“We love Christmas In The City, it’s a great way to promote our businesses in downtown Clinton and it’s always just a fun time to be out for the holidays,” Mary Rose, Clinton, Planning and Main Street director, said. “It brings together, friends, family and the community for fellowship among one another and that’s what this is all about. “

While there won’t be a decorating contest for businesses this year, all are still encouraged to show off their Christmas finest by way of window dressings, trees and lawns in preparation for the holiday extravaganza.

Per tradition, the Christmas in the City kickoff will be in downtown Clinton at the Milling Around Art Piece, where the tree-lighting ceremony will take place.

Everyone’s favorite jolly man in the red suit will also be in town each of the two nights, so catch Santa perched inside his house on Main Street from 5 to 8 p.m.

Squeezed within those three hours will be returning and classic Christmas In The City events, including the Sounds of Christmas Scavenger Hunt, which will be back for both nights. Those interested in participating should head to the front of Simply Brewed to find the first clue.

An abundance of rides of every kind will also be available again — Hubb’s Farm and Kyle’s Farm will offer those highly popular Hay Rides on Main ( at $3 per person); large train rides are back again ($2 person) and, for the youth, free barrel train rides are on tap.

A re-emergence of the popular carriage rides ( at $20 per person) will offer tours of the downtown; reservations are required. Call Betty Holland, 910-299-4904, to reserve a ride.

Excited about gingerbread for Christmas? Visit the Sampson Arts Council, 107 Wall St., during the Dec. 5 event for the gingerbread cookie decorating. For those seeking to showcase their cooking prowess, The Historic Herring House gingerbread competition and open house returns for Dec. 12.

For arts and crafts, join members of Grace Methodist Church on Main Street for kids ornament-making. Artist Megan Whichello brings ornament painting ($20 per person) for the adults. That activity will also take place on Main Street hosted at Butler’s.

If you’re prancing around downtown, be sure to stop on Main Street for more fun, like reindeer games and activities or even a stocking stroll. Visit Remedy by Jess on Wall Street to pick up a free stocking and stroll from business to business for treats.

One of Santa’s best helpers, Ali the Elf, also returns to spin whimsical tales of Christmas on the courthouse steps. So venture over for Story Time with Ali.

The first night also features entertainment on Main Street but Rose said the line up isn’t currently decided.

Another smashing hit last year making a return is the Downtown Clinton Sweet Stroll, which lets participates go in and out of businesses to collect sweets from local bakers. Tickets were $10, unfortunately, for those looking to partake, Rose said they were already sold out.

For any ticket holders, Sweet Stroll, is the Saturday of Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. decorative tins can be picked up at Matthews Gifts, 308 College Street to begin the stroll.

For all that’s coming back one event won’t be available this year and that’s the downtown decorating contest. While there’s no competition Rose did note all are encouraged to decorate in the joy of the holiday and to bring the Christmas spirit into Downtown Clinton.

No event is the same without food and there’s plenty being offered. Serving are, Alfredo’s, Burney’s, Flash BBQ, Gracie’s Grill, Hwy 55, Jimmy’s Cookin Shack, Simply Delicious, Taqueria Romero’s, Yummy Hibachi and T & T Grill on Wheels.

See factbox for event schedules and activity times for both days. For more information on Christmas In The City call 910-299-4904 or visit www.downtownclinton.com/events.

