A 26-year-old Sampson County woman has landed back in jail, this time under a $300,000 bond stemming from a laundry list of July drug charges she failed to answer in court.

According to Sampson Sheriff’s reports, Kayla McClain, of GE Morgan Lane, Roseboro was taken back into custody Saturday, Nov. 16, around 11:30 a.m. when officers located her and issued an order for arrest. That order, officers noted, came after McClain apparently didn’t return to court for an appearance on multiple trafficking offenses.

Those charges were initially leveled on July 26 when the suspect was first taken into custody by law enforcement officers.

According to earlier reports, an investigation by the Sheriff’s Special Investigations Division into drug activity and sales in the area of Roseboro led to McClain’s arrest.

“As a result of this investigation, SID agents were able to establish probable cause to charge Kayla McClain,” noted Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Perry in a release about the July incident.

At the time, officers charged McClain with four counts trafficking in opiates, sell/deliver within 1000 feet of a park, and maintaining a vehicle for the keeping or storage of controlled substances.

At the time of her July arrest, McClain was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

That bond was doubled when officers took her into custody Saturday. As of press time, she remained behind bars.