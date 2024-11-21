This was during the private rental agreement presentation where minor changes on wording and additions on insurance requirement for renters was adopted.

ROSEBORO — The private rental agreement for the town’s park and stage, approved in October, was revisited at last week’s town board meeting, with members voting on updates made to the policy.

Anna Rahilly, Roseboro’s current NC Lead Fellow, addressed commissioners and Mayor Alice Butler, presenting the changes, basically small tweaks in wording and requirements for insurance.

“We have some minor updates from the private rental agreement for the town grounds that was approved last commissioners meeting,”Rahilly said. “The changes have all been made for clarity and specificity.”

One of those updates was specifying what actually was classified as town grounds.

“The first change you’ll see highlighted in the section for the purposes of these rules and regulations, are town grounds,” she said. “Per the agreement, town grounds are to refer to the Roseboro Park, as well as Roseboro Common, which includes, the Roseboro stage at 103 Northwest Railroad St.

“We needed to redefine town grounds because the western park is a Sampson County park and not a Roseboro park,” Rahilly added. “So we need to be extra sure that when we’re crafting this policy, we’re specific about what the town grounds are referring to and what we have jurisdiction over — that is the first change.”

The other minor change Rahilly noted was fulfilling the board request to attach the town’s 225 ordinance to the rental agreement, which details noise policies.

“We mentioned the town ordinance 225 for noises; we have a attached the full ordinance to the package,” she said. “We wanted to give reference materials for anything we were mentioning like that in the rental agreement.”

A bulk of Rahilly’s remaining presentation centered around ironing out the details of the required insurance policy needed to complete the rental agreement.

“We’ve talked about, consulted and decided that the amount on the insurance policy is going to be $1 million,” Rahilly stated. “All party rental equipment vendors must possess a certificate of insurance of $1 million, with the town of Roseboro listed as an additional insured.

“Then going off of that is a list of information about insurance and clarifying what it is that would qualify,” she said.”

As for what that information entailed, Rahilly read the specifics to the board, noting two options.

“Any renter must provide a copy of insurance documentation that will cover the event,” she remarked. “That includes homeowner’s insurance of $1 million, with a statement from an agent that the insurance covers the renting of the property from the Town of Roseboro. That’s another addition to the rental policy statement that we didn’t have as a requirement, previously.

“Then, number two, your second option is a certificate of insurance of $1 million with the Town of Roseboro listed as additional insured,” Rahilly added. “And then, additional insurance information is attached, which is also in the back of the packet in which we give all sorts of information about insurance.”

Rahilly also mentioned that the section on having a statement from an insurance agent, if applicable, would only be for those using a homeowner’s insurance policy.

“Nothing changed on the personal responsibility statement, and as you flip through the packet, all of the rest has been added,” she said. “These are documents from GatherGuard (insurance company), where you can purchase insurance with the Town of Roseboro, and there’s codes and instructions given there.

“Then the second document is the underwriting bulletin from the NC League of Municipalities and that’s just more liability insurance information,” Rahilly added. “Then, after that, finally, you will find section 225 noises for our complete noise ordinance.”

The floor opened to the board to discuss other changes or additions to consider for the rental agreement. Among them was a recommendation from Roseboro attorney Sandy Sanderson addressing the insurance sections.

“I do think on item 10, where it’s got homeowner’s insurance, I think it’d be better if we put owner’s or umbrella policy, simply because most people won’t have a million in homeowner’s. Most, if they’re willing to do it, would have an umbrella policy,” Sanderson noted.

Mark Gupton, town commissioner, also added his suggestions to the conversation.

“With the applicant information, you only have one form contact, that’s the telephone number; I think there should be at least two,” Gupton said, adding “preferably an email address or second contact telephone number. I say that because telephone numbers change frequently. Email address can to, but either way, I think we need to have at least two.

“Then we say expected attendance, what about the wording on the expected number in attendance, (I) think that should be worded differently or a bit better .”

Rahilly said OK to both request from Sanderson and Gupton.

With no further questions or comments, a motion was made, seconded and approved to OK the updates and changes. It passed unanimously.

“Completing the private rental agreement will allow Roseboro town grounds to be rented to responsible persons age 18 and over,” said Rahilly, during the October meeting when the agreement was approved.

“This is for events such as family gatherings, parties, fundraisers and recreational activities. The following rental agreement and fees are applicable. A rental fee of $50 will apply to water, sewer customers, taxpayers within town limits. A rental fee of $100 will apply to persons residing outside town limits. Rental agreements must be submitted at least 30 days before the proposed date. Please be aware that extra fees may be charged if rules above are not followed.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.