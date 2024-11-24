Jefferson Griffin, candidate for Seat 6 on the North Carolina Supreme Court, submitted a protest against Sampson County and dozens of other counties claiming voter ID violations. His claim also stipulates there were issues with votes counted for people who died or were convicted of a crime between the early voting period and Election Day.

Sampson County Board of Election Director Niya Rayner presented the protest to the county Board of Elections Friday afternoon, stating that the state would handle the voter ID fraud allegations, but the local counties had to each discuss the protest for disqualified votes with Griffin’s legal team.

“The probable cause of protest was filed in line with North Carolina state law by someone who is also a resident voter in the state,” she said, noting its authenticity. “It is the state’s, and my recommendation that we have a hearing and then I can go under oath to present what we did during election and by canvas.”

Rayner said during the canvassing, which began Nov. 15 and continued through this past week, all notifications of people deceased before Election Day, and convicted felons’ ballots had been removed and, therefore, were not counted in the final tally during canvassing.

“These voter names were removed before canvas,” Rayner explained. “But the accusation still stands until he has an opportunity to have representation on the matter in a Board of Elections meeting.”

At this time, the Board of Elections is not allowed to know what evidence Griffin’s legal representation claims to have; they only can be allowed to be notified of the protest he filed this week.

“Any evidence the accuser may or may not have will be presented,”explained Rayner. “Then, there will be a written order and that is submitted to their council and to the state Board of Elections.”

The county attorney had informed Rayner that the best day for the board to meet with Griffin’s representatives would be Dec 3, the day after the Sampson County Board of Commissioners meeting on Dec 2.

Rayner added that because of how the preliminary action happened, in accordance with state law, it will move forward, possibly meaning the Board of Election will have to reaffirm the canvassing.

Board of Elections members unanimously agreed to hold the special meeting Dec. 3, at 9 a.m., to determine if there was a violation; the team representing Griffin will present evidence.

Rayner said the canvass took longer than expected. “It was a long process, but we followed the state guidelines and election laws to the ‘T’ to make sure all eligible votes were counted, going over and over, until we got it right. We did have to push our canvass a little due to write-ins, but we were able to get it done.”

The canvass wrapped up by mid-week, due to some technical issues. Rayner said the printer kept jamming due to so many write ins. “We did a recount yesterday (Thursday), preliminary today (Friday) and we will do a recount, possibly, if required.”