Two men, one from Sampson, the other Duplin, were taken into custody earlier this week after a chance observation by Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies led to the identification of one and a determination that both had a laundry list of outstanding arrest orders awaiting them.

Reports show that on Nov. 19, deputies observed Jeremy Bishop, 49, of 201 Dewberry Lane, Roseboro, and Denny Jones, Jr., 46, of 1062 West Wards Bridge Road, Warsaw, in the yard of a residence on 5414 Hobbton Hwy.

Deputies recognized Bishop and knew he had multiple outstanding orders for arrest, so they took the 49-year-old into custody. Jones, who was with Bishop, was also reported to have multiple outstanding arrest orders. When officer attempted to take him into custody, the suspect tried to flee. He was apprehended, and the charges against him were leveled at that time.

Bishop’s charges included possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver methamphetamine, possession drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession stolen goods, second degree trespass and misdemeanor larceny.

Charges against Jones included four counts driving while license revoked-not impaired, two counts exceeding posted speed and driving while impaired.

Bishop and Jones were taken to the Sampson County Detention Center and jailed. Bishop was held under a $24,000 secured bond. Jones was held under a $4,500 secured bond.

