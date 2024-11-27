Clinton native Alex F. Howard, DrPH, MPH, was inducted into the College of Public Health Hall of Fame on Nov. 8 in Lexington, Ky.

Howard, a graduate of Clinton High School, is the son of JoAnn Howard and the late Tex Howard.

He is the vice president for Health & Wellness at Dogwood Health Trust, overseeing a grant-making portfolio that invests over $17 million annually to support health-related services across 18 countries and the Qualla Boundary in western North Carolina. His focus is on eliminating health disparities and guiding strategic partner development.

Before joining Dogwood in April 2022, Dr. Howard was the assistant vice chancellor of Student Affairs at Appalachian State University, overseeing health-related services and programs for the 20,000 enrolled students. During his time there, Howard developed a variety of student support services, assisted with the modification of university policies, managed various research projects and maintained his love for teaching in the classroom by serving as an instructor in the Beaver College of Health Sciences.

Prior to that, Howard was a faculty member at the University of Kentucky’s College of Public Health, where he helped develop the bachelor’s in public health program and managed practicum placements for master’s and doctoral students.

He is the husband of Dr. Jennifer S. Howard and the father of Brayden and Nathaniel Howard.

Howard said he was humbled by the experience and eternally grateful to God for the opportunities, and he thanked all those who supported him throughout his journey, to include his family, friends, former teachers within the Clinton City Schools, as well as his professors at High Point State University and the University of Kentucky.