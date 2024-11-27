A call to the Sampson Sheriff’s Office about an unlawful entry at a home in Garland led to the arrest of a Sampson man, who was later found in possession of a host of drugs during his processing, adding to his charges.

Tyressee Kerr, 33, of 57 White Lake Ave, Garland, was taken into custody Friday following a call to law enforcement, at 57 S. White Lake Ave in Garland.

Upon arrival, the report stated that deputies met Kerr at the rear door of the residence. During deputies’ investigation authorities asked for the subject’s name and he refused. According to reports, Kerr then became irate, as a result, he was taken into custody for obstructing an investigation.

He was transported to the magistrates office to be processed and during the booking process were, found hidden on his person, three baggies of methamphetamines. Said baggies contained a combined weight of 10.7 grams. Kerr also had one ecstasy pill, a small amount of marijuana and — Carbamazepine extended release capsules that prevent and manage seizures caused by epilepsy, according to clevelandclinic.org, which deputy reports noted is not a controlled substance.

He was charged with possession methamphetamine, possessing Schedule I, possessing controlled substance in prison/jail premises and resisting public officer. Kerr was given a total secured bond of $52,500.

