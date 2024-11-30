Roseboro businessman Houston “Chip” Crumpler III is being recommended by the county’s Republican Party to fill the unexpired term of Sampson County Commisisoner Sue Lee, who vacated her Dist. 3 position earlier this month with two years remaining.

That recommendation comes on the heels of Tuesday night’s GOP Executive Committee meeting where Crumpler and two others were considered for the seat.

The vote was held in closed session, according to Telia Kivett, chairwoman of Sampson’s Republican Party, a move outlined in the party’s bylaws. Two additional nominees were also considered and voted on, with all receiving some votes. Crumpler, she said, received the most and thereby became the person who would be recommended to fill the vacated county commissioners’ seat. Kivett did not name the other two candidates, citing the bylaws as a reason they should be kept secret.

“The candidates met with the committee, and they relayed their initiatives and the platforms for which they stand, if selected to represent the citizens in District 3. Each of the candidates gave excellent interviews with all garnering votes,” she said.

“The committee determined that Houston “Chip” Crumpler III would be recommended to the county commissioners. Notification of our recommendation was submitted to the commissioners on Nov.27.”

Crumpler, vice president of Crumpler Plastic Pipe in Roseboro and a community leader and supporter of that western Sampson town, said he was appreciative of his selection.

In a statement to The Sampson Independent, Crumpler wrote, “Last night (Tuesday) I was truly humbled to be selected by the Executive Committee of the Sampson County Republican Party to be the individual to serve out the remainder of Commissioner Sue Lee’s term as Dist. 3 Sampson County commissioner. I truly thank them for this honor and faith they have placed upon me to serve the county and citizens of Dist. 3.”

In the statement, he also mentioned the two other residents of Dist. 3 whose names were considered. He did not name either candidate but said both were “capable and worthy citizens,” and he noted that because of their own abilities it made the committees’s decision to appoint him for the seat even more humbling.

“I truly thank them for their earnest desire to serve Sampson County, and hope they stay involved,” Crumpler wrote.

Although not listed on Monday’s Board of Commisisoners agenda, the board, which will meet first at 9 a.m. at the Sampson County Courthouse for the swearing in of new Dist. 2 commissioner Eric Pope and current Dist. 4 commissioner Lethia Lee, could take up the recommendation before recessing to reconvene for its regular 6 p.m. meeting that night. At the evening meeting, in the County Complex auditorium, the board is also expected to reorganize, naming a new chairman and vice chairman.

There was no clear indication of when Crumpler’s name would be brought up for a vote, a formality since, by law, commissioners have to accept the recommendation of the outgoing commisisoner’s party. But it seems likely the vote would take place Monday morning so Crumpler could be sworn in with Lee and Pope.

Crumpler will fill Lee’s two-year unexpired term.

In his statement, the presumptive new commissioner also offered kind words for Lee.

“I would also like to thank Mrs. Sue Lee for her dedicated service to Sampson County, being the first woman to serve in the position of chairperson of the Board of Commissioners, for her tireless work and service to the citizens. I wish her well in her future endeavors.”

Crumpler said he looked forward to working with the entire board in a “spirit of bi-partisanship.”

“The citizens of district three can be assured I will vote on all matters with them in mind and in accordance with my conscience. They will always be welcome to reach out to me with their thoughts and concerns,” he concluded, “The people of Sampson County have to come first and foremost and their tax dollars need to be spent wisely. With prayer and trust in God, I promise to make these precepts my guiding principles in all the decision I have to make.”