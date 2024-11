Saturday morning, Trooper W.A. Davis was dispatched to a single vehicle fatal accident on Dave Bright Road, near the intersection of Pine Ridge Road, just outside Turkey.

The vehicle, occupied by a driver and a passenger ran off the road to the right, coming to a off the roadway in a culvert.

The passenger was deceased on the scene when EMS arrived.

This is a developing story.

See Tuesday’s edition of The Sampson Independent for the full story.