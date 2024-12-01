The Sampson Regional Medical Center Tree of Love and its tribute trees stand ready to shine brightly on the hospital’s front lawn and across its campus once again this year, with its twinkling lights representing a tribute gift made in honor or memory of someone special. The complimentary family-friendly activities will be Sunday, from 4 until 6 p.m., with the lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. This year’s activities will include festive games, holiday crafts, a touch-a-truck and elf clinic and a visit with Santa. Hospital officials urge everyone to begin their holiday celebrations with them Sunday during this ‘special event.’