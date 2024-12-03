Eric Pope, Dist. 2., reaches a hand out to ‘Chip’ Crumpler, Dist. 3., as they take their seats as members of the Sampson County Board Commissioners.

Eric Pope, pictured with his wife, Emily, and son, Kendall, is sworn in by District Court Judge Robert Gilmore. Pope won election to the Dist. 2 seat on the Board of Commissioners.

Commissioner Lethia Lee is sworn in for her second term as the Dist. 4 county commissioner, with daughter Felecia Lamb holding the Bible, and other family members, there to support her. Swearing her in is District Court Judge Robert Gilmore.

Sampson County welcomed two new commissioners to its board Monday morning following a swearing in ceremony that saw one elected newcomer, a commissioner returning for a second term and a recommended replacement for the Dist. 3 seat all taking oaths of office to uphold the ethical and legal requirements to represent the county and its residents.

The Honorable Robert Gilmore, District Court judge, presided over the swearing-in of all elected officials for Sampson County Monday morning, including new Dist. 2 Commissioner Eric Pope, returning Dist. 4 Commissioner Lethia Lee and recently recommended Dist. 3 Commissioner Houston “Chip” Crumpler, III. Crumpler was sworn in immediately after the three current commissioners — Lee, Thaddeus Godwin and Allen McLamb — voted to accept a local Republican Party recommendation that he fill the unexpired term of Sue Lee.

The courtroom was filled with family, friends and county employees, all there to show support for the newly sworn-in officials.

Godwin presided as the acting chairman for the meeting, a historic first for the county, with an African American opening the meeting as presiding chair.

Gilmore said of the two freshmen commissioners, “It’s a long road for some, and even a longer road for others, but on this special day I know that Eric Pope and Chip Crumpler will do what’s in the best interest of Sampson County.” He continued by wishing them all the best of luck.

After the meeting was recessed, Pope urged the public to give him a chance, saying, “Today is a new adventure in my life. Since I was 16 years old, I’ve always tried to do something for the community, for the county,” Pope continued. “I truly have the best interest in heart for the county; I just encourage everyone to give me a chance.”

Crumpler was humbled, and yet looking forward to getting started in his newly appointed position as Dist. 3 county commissioner.

“I am deeply, deeply honored that I was selected by the Republican Party,” said Crumpler. “I actually suggested they consider the other two (possible choices for the position) but for whatever reason, my business experience, I was truly honored by that. I do intend to do my duty as faithfully as I possibly can, for my conscious, and my God, even if it’s not the popular opinion at the moment. I’m just truly honored. We will see what happens.”

Also sworn Monday was Register of Deeds Anita H. Lane, and her staff, along with county Soil and Water supervisors Curtis Barwick and Garret Boney.

Following the swearing-in ceremonies, commissioners voted to recess the meeting to reconvene Monday night at 6 p.m., where, among the items on the agenda, the newly formed board was to name a new chairman and vice chairman. That reorganization occurred after The Independent’s press time. See more in Wednesday’s paper and on clintonnc.com