Sampson Regional Medical Center Foundation President Mandy DuBose speaks to the crowd of around 100 gathered for the lighting of The Tree of Love, Sunday evening.

Emma DuBose, center, and friends Kate and Mary Thomas, hand out cups of hot chocolate at the Tree of Love ceremony Sunday evening.

One of the many youngsters who hopped on Santa’s knee, young Owen asked for an electric toy jeep he can drive. Santa took time out of his busy schedule to make a special appearance at Sampson Regional Medical Center for the Tree of Love lighting ceremony Sunday.

The Tree of Love ceremony Sunday kicks off the Christmas season at Sampson Regional Medical Center. Each tree has been named in honor or memory of someone via a donation to the medical center.

The Children’s Handbell Choir of Mintz Baptist Church perform a melody of Christmas songs during the Tree of Love event.

For those driving past Sampson Regional Medical Center during December, the familiar illumination will be a reminder of a community coming together to support and honor their loved ones and, at the same time, support projects that benefit others.

The annual Tree of Love ceremony was held Sunday evening, with the lighting of the big Tree of Love, and the smaller trees, as well, all lighted in honor or memory of someone special during the holiday season.

“It’s a tradition of the hospital and the (Sampson Regional Medical Center) Foundation,” said Amber Halstead, vice president for strategy and business development for Sampson Regional Medical Center, and spokesperson for the Tree of Love ceremony. “We do this every year on the first Sunday of December. It’s a way for us to fund raise for the hospital, but also gather for the holiday.”

Halstead said that every financial gift made to the Tree of Love is in honor, memory, or a tribute to someone, made by loved ones, and friends.

“Every light is representative of someone,” she added.

The Tree of Love ceremony has been going on for decades, but three years ago they changed the format to make it more family friendly.

The smaller white trees were added just a few years ago, each one symbolically sponsored. The trees range from 3 to 5 feet in height, and Halstead they actually have sold all their tribute trees. Those who would like, however, can still purchase a tribute light by contacting the hospital.

“We put a marker next to each tree that says a cluster of trees were made possible by a donor,” Halstead explained, noting the tree can be in honor or in memory.

“We send the recipient a note telling them that a gift has been made in their honor,” she explained.

She said a gift can be made in any amount, but they recommend at least a $10 gift for a tribute light on the Tree of Love.

Some people have made a light on the tree or even a cluster of trees part of a Christmas gift. “People can make gifts to the Tree of love any time of year, for birthdays, anniversaries, or anything, but it’s mostly known for the holiday season.”

Hospital Foundation President Mandy DuBose said, “This is a wonderful community event, and to be honest, until I became involved in the Foundation I had never personally participated. This is a great community event that brings people together from all walks of life, and does tremendous work for the hospital. I highly recommend supporting it.”

Melanie Johnson, a nurse, was at the Tree of Love ceremony in memory of her late husband, Harnett County Deputy Chris Johnson, who died on duty back in February of this year. A donation for the Tree of Love was made by a friend of the Johnson family.

“I think this is so important because it memorializes him here, and it’s personal to us, because not only am I nurse, but his mother was a nurse here at this hospital for many years,” said Johnson’s widow.

There were activities and refreshments available for children and adults, alike, as all those gathered waited for dusk to light the tree.

Santa made a special appearance for kids to tell him what they wanted for Christmas.

Coloring books, ornament decorations and temporary tattoos were fun activities at one booth, while another booth had special treats to leave outside for Santa’s eight tiny reindeer at the homes Santa will be visiting on Christmas Eve.

The Sampson Regional Medical Center Foundation works to support the health system by funding new equipment, renovations, special projects, and capital investments. Funds are raised through grants, special events, and donor contributions, such as The Tree of Love.

For more information on how to donate, visit www.sampsonrmc.org/annual-giving .