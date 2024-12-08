Sights, sounds, smells and cheer filled Roseboro for their annual tradition

The Christmas tree and Santa’s sleigh aren’t the only pieces of yuletide flair in Roseboro, as Christmas-themed decor lines lightpoles down Roseboro and East streets.

A chance to meet Santa and a photo opportunity with him awaited many families and children. Pictured here with Santa are Kaleb McClenny, left, and Cameron Raynor, right, who both insisted on making ‘funny faces’ with Father Christmas. Standing next to Santa is Jamie McClenny.

Roseboro’s Mayor Alice Butler thanks community members for setting up the night during her address to the crowd gathered for the tree lighting Tuesday night. She touted members of the public works department, firefighters, town administrators, and other public officials.

Families converge on downtown Roseboro Tuesday night to kick off the Christmas celebrations. Pictured are the Huertas, Orlando, and Tanner families, from left: Elizabeth Huertas, Maribel Orlando, Hadleigh Tanner, Harper Tanner, Hayden Turner, and mother Lauren Tanner.

As we reminisce on the Roseboro Christmas Tree Lighting that occurred on the chilly evening of Tuesday, Dec.3, Mayor Alice Butler remarks that “Roseboro is a truly blessed community.”

A time-honored tradition beloved by the community, the Tree Lighting event featured an address from the Mayor, a tree lighting ceremony, Rolls food truck, a DJ, visits with Santa, a decorated downtown, and most importantly performances from three local schools and two local independent dance companies. The cold didn’t stop the community from showing up and showing out: over 400 guests came out to Roseboro Common to share in the holiday fun. Small Town Main Street Director Tyler Wise noted that despite the cold weather, “The Christmas Tree Lighting was an amazing event for our community. You could feel the holiday cheer in the air – it truly warmed my heart to look around and see everyone smiling and happy.”

Roseboro officials said they were so fortunate to have hosted the event at the Roseboro Stage this year, which allowed for greater visibility and enjoyment during performances. The Tree Lighting is special because of performances from the local youth, with performances by Roseboro Elementary School’s ‘Little Leopards,’ Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School’s choir, ‘Lakewood Leopards’ band, as well as dancers from Elev8 Dance and Carolina Dance Company.

Roseboro Elementary began with three sweet holiday songs including ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.’ Next, came Elev8 Dance of Clinton, whose performance team danced to a holiday music mash-up, blending modern takes on Christmas classics as well as the familiar Christmas tunes we all know and love. Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School followed with a stellar A cappella performance of traditional Christmas songs, including a beautiful rendition of ‘Silent Night.’

Carolina Dance Company was the penultimate performance group, dancing to another holiday mix that blended contemporary artists with the classics of old. Finally, the Lakewood Leopards Band closed out the evening with a jazzy performance of favorite Christmas tunes, finishing the night with a rendition of ‘O Christmas Tree.’

There are few things more rewarding than seeing the talents of the local youth displayed on the big stage, as Mayor Alice Butler noted, “I love how our Christmas Tree Lighting showcases our local students. All of them gave an amazing performance and got us in the Christmas spirit. I appreciate the teachers, parents, dance instructors and principals for all the work they did to prepare the students.”

Everyone with the Town of Roseboro would like to thank all of the performers; their hard work, artistry, and participation are also appreciated by the larger community.

Elev8 Dance founder and owner Madelyn James, a Western Sampson County native, said, “The Town of Roseboro created the perfect performance venue and we at Elev8 Dance were so excited to be a part of this special Christmas themed night”

James continued, “This holiday season, I am especially grateful for the bright, passionate minds of my studio dancers – they remind me why teaching is such a rewarding journey, filled with moments of discovery and growth every day.”

This is only the first of Roseboro’s two annual Christmas events. Looking back on a joyous evening in this community, the people of Roseboro cannot help but also look forward to this year’s Christmas Parade. Please come downtown Roseboro on Friday, Dec. 13, for the event of the season in Sampson County. Enjoy food trucks, Santa visits, twinkling decorations throughout downtown, a parade float procession, and all that Roseboro has to offer at the Parade this year. Visits with Santa and food trucks at Roseboro Common and Roseboro Stage begin at 5:30 p.m., with the parade itself commencing at 7 p.m.

In the meantime, the public is encouraged to take a nighttime stroll in downtown Roseboro to see the magic of this little town during the holiday season.