New owners of EGS Cabinets make their mark on the custom world

Everything from animal food to diapers were delivered from Colorado, for people impacted by Hurricane Helene.

EGS Cabinets was sold earlier this year, getting a new look, with the same quality service and knowledge. Pictured, from left, are owners, Tyler Baxter, Phillip Andrews, and General Manager Jack Gunnells.

‘The Bus’ the new owners bought that delivered much needed supplies to the people of western North Carolina.

Morris Edge, former owner of EGS Cabinets, still puts some hours at the company now.

Custom is a popular word in the cabinet world. For many, their kitchen, and other rooms or outside areas, define their style, comfort, and personality.

EGS, Inc. is a retailer, installer and supplier of custom wood, plastic, and stone countertops, manufactured casework, servicing seven states, and located right here in Sampson County.

It’s been in business for about 50 years, but now has transgressed into the current age, with a fresh look, experienced help, and a dedication to deliver exactly what every customer wants. EGS Cabinets is a top shelf custom service, in an age when personalizing and face-to-face service seem to be sliding away with the past.

Earlier this year, when EGS was placed for sale, as the former owners made plans to slow down and retire, a group of young, enthusiastic entrepreneurs came calling – and one, literally, was called to join the team.

Clinton native Jack Gunnells was working in a pharmacy when he received a call from his cousin, Phillip Andrews.

“He called me one night and said, ‘hey man, here’s what I’m thinking about doing…’ and I said I think it’s a great idea,” Gunnells explained. “A day or so later he called me back and invited me to talk with Mr. Morris about the business.”

So, that’s what they did. Gunnells, now general manager of operations, got on board with the new buyers, Tyler Baxter and Andrews, and talk edto Morris Edge about buying the business.

Both Baxter and Andrews had full-time careers and couldn’t run the daily business, so Gunnells dropped everything, almost immediately, and stepped into the role of general manager.

Baxter and Phillips put Gunnells in charge of daily operations, and Edge stayed on to provide expertise, and guide them along the way.

In March of this year, EGS was under new ownership, and on its way to making waves in the cabinetry business.

In the first month, they painted the outside of the building, created a new logo, and started spreading the word. “We wanted to rebrand it, but with the respected name,” Gunnells explained, noting it was just time to give it a new look to represent new owners, as businesses do when they change hands. “We needed a rebranding, and we rebranded everything.”

And rebranding and remodeling is what they did, adding a conference room, moving the showroom to the front of the building, and designing a new layout of the office space area.

With all the aesthetic changes they were making, they kept the same vendors, building new relationships with old businesses.

“We immediately said, ‘hey we’re new and want to introduce ourselves and meet our vendors, so we can actually say that we know our vendors,’ and that means a lot to our customers,” Gunnells said.

Trust and relationships with customers is what is the driving force behind EGS. Also transparency and an understanding that no job is too big or too small.

“What we want to do, is to grow is locally,” added Gunnells. “There might be a perception that EGS Cabinets only does large projects, like apartment complexes, planned neighborhoods and townhomes, but we don’t — we do everything. Any home, any size. We just want everyone to know that they shouldn’t feel like just one new small cabinet, or one small countertop isn’t for us – it’s all for us. Again, we do everything – every size.”

“Every cabinet is a custom cabinet,” he said. “I’m going to your house and measure your kitchen and get specks built for your needs; doesn’t matter how small.”

Gunnells elaborated by adding that someone might want a cabinet 3 inches deep, 5 feet wide and a specific color. “It might not be built by us, but it’s custom fit by us, completely, installed by us and the care put into it is what we specialize in doing”

He said there’s different levels of cabinet costs, from apartment grade, spec grade, existing home, and custom new built home, which they can accommodate for any size and shape and style home.

These custom accommodations are made easier with technology, which is used to see what type of cabinets will fit into the existing space, based on what type of cabinets are picked by a customer. The cabinets and the footage area of each space is put into a 3-D computer rendition, thus allowing the customer to see it, and make any changes they see fit to the layout.

Then the fabrication begins. They might not make the cabinets but they do custom fit them, which does happen at ESG.

Fabrication involves cutting stone, granite marble quartz — all countertop material is cut to custom form on-site at EGS.

Gunnells said they will let customers go pick out what they want from any local stone company and they will pick it up. Sometimes, Gunnells actually goes with customers to pick out stone, for the customer’s benefit, and for EGS’ customer satisfaction. Gunnells explained, “When it comes to special stone, sometimes there’s a dip in the stone and you have to decide if that’s something you can live with or keep looking, so picking out the right top is very important which we’re happy to do with customers, when possible”

Reputation is important, especially being Sampson County locals, and Gunnells said that even though they have customers in seven states, it’s important to be here for their local customers.

“We want to people to make sure that we serve the county, the people of Sampson County. There’s no job too small, or too big,” he said, “but if it’s something out of our wheelhouse, we will be honest and let you know.”

Gunnells added, “The fact that all of us live in Clinton, it’s important to uphold a reputation because it’s very important to us that when people see us out and about around Clinton, or anywhere, we are standing behind our name and serve the people that we’re servicing to 100 percent.”

And, in the nine months Baxter, Andrews, and Gunnells have been at the helm of EGS, they’ve already made a good name for themselves as people who care about others.

A few months ago, the trio decided to purchase a 40-foot mobile showroom, to take it around, directly to customers.

“If we have a client that calls and can’t get here due to health, or distance, we firmly believe in taking care of people,” explained Gunnells. “If you take care of your customer, they’ll be good to you.”

Their care for the customer actually caused a chain reaction, of sorts, that brought even greater good to the people of western North Carolina.

“When we bought this thing, we had no idea this would happen, but sometimes things happen – good things just by one decision,” Gunnells said, laughing in amazement.

The company purchased a mobile truck and trailer to showcase their products from Corey and Carrie Messick, in Colorado.

During this time, right before delivery, Hurricane Helene ravaged the southeast, devastating western North Carolina.

The sellers of the mobile showcase called to arrange a delivery time. “Phillip (Andrews) and Tyler (Baxter) were in the mountains when the Meesicks called, and from that little phone call, the sellers of the truck decided to fill up the truck with donations”

The Messicks had the idea to fill up “The Bus,” as the EGS team calls it, and bring much need supplies to the people in the mountains.

The Messicks not only drove it from Grand Junction, Co, but they also brought his own closed-in trailer full of Bibles, money, generators, dog food cattle feed, baby formula, “whatever was needed I guarantee it was in there,” said Gunnells. “What an awesome thing. Truly awesome.”

They’ve kept in touch with the Messicks to tell them what items went where, and also just to keep in touch because of their willingness to help.

“That was a total act of kindness by the Messicks,” Gunnells reiterated. “What did they get out of it? They didn’t have to do that, but they did. Complete kindness on their behalf.”

Now, Gunnells said they are looking towards the future, keeping in mind the kindness strangers showed to the people of western N.C.

“Everyone is so important in this business, on an equal footing. The remodel of one kitchen is just as important as the developer of an apartment building,” Gunnells explained.

He said it doesn’t matter if it’s only four cabinets or 40 apartments, Gunnells insists every customer is as equally as important as the other.

“Anybody that needs cabinets we want to be there for them. I want people to know they can come to us and get a great product and perfect service,” he said.