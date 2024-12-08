Larry Sutton, president of the local chapter of the NAACP, speaks on behalf of Elaine Hunt’s request for county water on Old Warsaw Road.

Four and a half miles from the Sampson County government building, people have brown water coming out of their faucets.

At the Dec. 2 Sampson County Board of Commissioners’ meeting, Elaine Hunt, a resident of Old Warsaw Road, addressed that very issue, urging commissioners to do something about it. She spoke during the public comments of the meeting.

“For some, much that is given, so much is required,” Hunt told commissioners. “We, on old Warsaw Road, are in desperate need for county water. Brown water is a day to day occurrence, and we are in desperate need of water. We need good water, and(we are) asking you to consider hooking us up to county water.”

She continued to stress the importance of clean water and actions by county government to ensure residents have it. “You all represent us, we are requesting you to help,” she urged, attested that she would not give up her request until progress is made. Residents, she added, who are dealing with contaminated water are only, “four and a half miles from where you are.”

Newly elected County Commissioner Chairman Allen McLamb spoke up after Hunt, informing those in attendance that if if someone speaks during public comments, the county commissioners are going to give them an answer by the next meeting, saying, “You might not like the answer, but we will give you an answer, and your commissioner will talk to you.”

There were no other remarks made regarding Hunt’s request.

Hunt told The Independent after the meeting that someone provided her with a number for a state environmental agency, adding that her neighbor had their water tested and was told it contained polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) which are a group of synthetic chemicals used in many products and industrial processes.

“They were told not drink it, wash with it, or even cook with their well water,” Hunt explained.

Hunt has said everyone in county administration has been very supportive of her voicing her opinion, except for the board as a whole.

She said she has spoken to her county commissioner representative, Thaddeus Godwin.

“I know he has reached out to our state representative (William Brisson), and I don’t know if it’s fallen on deaf ears, but he has reached out.” she stressed, saying Godwin has been very supportive.

“Just do what’s right,” she said when asked what the board should do. “All we want is to be put on county water, to have fresh, clean, safe drinking water.”

Later last week, in an interview, Godwin said he has been reaching out through the proper channels to assist in the Old Warsaw Road residents’ plight. “We’re getting a letter from commissioners to send to Rep. Brisson. We also need signatures of the residents to send to him.”

Godwin said he has made phone calls, and has spoken with Brisson, noting there were grants available, but the letter with signatures of residents in the area will help. “That’s what speaks volume right now,” he stressed.

Godwin added that a report will be presented at the next meeting if they hear back from state representatives.

Larry Sutton also spoke during the public comments section of Monday night’s meeting, addressing the county commissioners and saying he was there to applaud Hunt in her push for clean water on Warsaw Road.

“I have spent the last two years as the branch president of the NAACP of Sampson County, and I am putting my full support behind Elaine Hunt as she continues to drive home the need for clean water. We know clean water is vital for good health, and holding commissioners responsible for the clean water needs of the people of Sampson County.”

He continued to stress that the local chapter of the NAACP would stand behind Hunt and her effort, “We are putting you on notice,” Sutton stressed to the commissioners.

Speaking after the meeting, Sutton said the reason he had decided to get involved with Hunt’s request was because he had heard her speak at several meetings in the past couple of years, and something must be done. “She, like other residents on Old Warsaw Road, they deserve access to clean water — no question about that.”

He said he will continue to express his support for Hunt until some concrete steps have been made, “We (NAACP of Sampson County) stand in support and will simply show support by having public comments made at the meetings in the future. I want to be there to show support to her and those on and around that area.”

Sutton stated that while no formal paperwork has been filed on the issue, it is a matter of just basic human rights. And, he said he hope the new board will find a solution to this water problem, “This could be a turning-point year on the commission,” said Sutton.

He also clarified that the local NAACP has not planned to file any formal complaint or petition, “Until we have received a complaint by someone involved by that delegation expressing interest for clean water,” he added.“We want what is right and what is legally binding for all county residents,” he added.