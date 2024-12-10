Just over two years after Glen Allen Stewart Jr. was charged with the 2012 first-degree murder of 25-year-old Kim Douglas McKoy Jr., a Sampson County jury has found him guilty.

District Attorney Ernie Lee released the information Tuesday, saying the jury had returned a verdict of guilty Monday. Stewart was also found guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon. Superior Court Judge Edwin Wilson of Orange County sentenced the defendant to life without the possibility of parole. In North Carolina, a conviction of first-degree murder carries a mandatory minimum sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

