Assorted vendors were on hand in Salemburg Saturday for the Small Town Christmas festival.

Santa talks with Layton, and his sister Charity, as their parents Joel and Laura Faircloth listen.

Santa was in Salemburg for the annual Small Town Christmas Saturday.

From left, Chloe Whaley, Tim Smith, Salemburg Deputy Clerk Annette Ricketson, Salemburg Clerk Teresa Smith, and Daveda Sneider enjoy fellowship, food, and music at Salemburg’s annual Small Town Christmas Saturday.

Jordan Dixon helps with face-painting fun during the Small Town Christmas festival in Salemburg.

SALEMBURG — The harmonizing melodies from the Refuge praise team of Zoar PFWB Church filled the air outside the Salemburg Town Hall Saturday during the fifth annual Small Town Christmas festival, which served to usher in the holiday season.

The weather was just right, chilly enough, even, for Frosty to make an appearance and participate in the fellowship.

Jordan Dixon manned the face-painting booth so kids could choose from assorted Christmas colors, and others alike, to have painted on their faces.

“This is fun, and the kids really enjoy it,” Dixon said.

The food was provided by Zoar PFWB Church, as town residents gathered to eat and listen to live music.

Salemburg Town Commissioner Grady Collier took a moment between bites to say, “Love it. Always good times, and food, at Small Town Christmas here in Salemburg.”

It was a sentiment shared by others.

“This is the fifth year of Small Town Christmas,” explained Salemburg Town Clerk Teresa Smith. “The first year was held uptown, but then we moved it here, so we could have more space for vendors, and we have Santa!”

The jolly little elf, himself, good ol’e Saint Nick, took time out of his busy holiday schedule to talk to the boys and girls who had come to the festival in hopes of catching a glimpse of the fella.

“I hope you’ve both been good this year?” Santa asked Layton and Charity Faircloth, who both nodded their head immediately. “Good! Good!” Santa replied, with a belly chuckle.

Their father, Salemburg Town Commissioner Joel Faircloth, said of the event, “We are glad to have everyone in town, and from around the area, come to town hall to enjoy this wonderful family event.”

Town resident Lynn Monk, who was out walking around checking out the sights, and enjoying the Small Town Christmas festival, stated, “Oh, this is wonderful; just getting to fellowship with our neighbors, and the weather is nice, too, for this time of the year. Not too cold, just right.”

The Small Town Christmas lasted from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., and is held every year on a Saturday in December.