Red Barn Christmas

spreads message of faith

The use of lights, seemingly thousands of them, to spread a message may seem odd to some, but not to the husband and wife team of Thomas and Nena McPhail, the founders of Red Barn Christmas.

Nestled between Autryville and Salemburg, at 8409 Dunn Road, Roseboro, Red Barn was started in 2019 after several years of planning.

“We debated for several years on the right time to do this, and that was the year God told us to do it,” said Nena. Red Barn, which consists of roughly over 12 acres of lights and scenes highlighting the stories of the Bible — from Jonah and the whale to the birth of Christ — all in a way for people of all ages to enjoy.

“This is a family effort,” Thomas McPhail stressed. “Our children help us put this together with the assistance of a few friends from the community.”

The family builds almost everything with the help of one of their two daughters and their son. “It brings us together as a family for a common goal, and it is a labor of love,” said Nena.

For those driving through the light show, it is easy to quickly recognize the labor, and the love. Car riders are urged to tune their radio to a designated radio station, and with Christmas music playing as they drive, the scenes come to life, one by one, with colorful lights and life-like mannequins dressed in Biblical attire.

There’s Jesus walking on the water toward the disciples waiting for him in the boat, an angel choir and the town of Bethlehem, just to name a small portion of the scenes depicted. One can also view Jonah and the whale, the manger scene, the cross and the empty tomb, a light display that brings each Bible story to life for the viewer.

“We encourage people to come and see the love we share for Jesus, and to stay and enjoy their family” said Thomas.

Seeing the lights is as simple as driving down Dunn Road to the entrance and taking the tour. The tour is free to the public. Reservations are only required for groups of 10 or more who wish to take the fairly new offering of hayrides.

And, after visiting the light display, the McPhails urge guests to stop by the bakery for a sweet treat or a delicious cup of hot chocolate. “And try one of Nena’s funnel cakes,” Thomas encouraged. “She is the queen of funnel cakes.”

And, Thomas added, for s’more lovers, there are kits for purchase from the bakery, treats that can then be enjoyed over at the fire pit on the property, a place for families to gather or friends to just sit and fellowship.

Red Barn Christmas begins each year on Nov. 26 and continues nightly through New Year’s Eve.

Attendance at the light extravaganza, which has steadily grown since its start in 2019, now averages roughly 200 or more visitors on weekend nights.

“It’s amazing; we see folks from all over,” said Nena.

With plans to expand more as the years go on, the McPhails say it is their hope to see even more visitors come tour their little corner of the county.

“We try to add about six to seven scenes to the display every year,” said Thomas. Wife Nena added, “when we started this, it probably only took about 10 minutes to drive through, now its takes about 30 and, hopefully, we can keep this thing going so maybe in a few years who knows we may be 40 acres.”

The husband and wife team said they were hopeful as the Red Barn display grows, it will inspire others to help spread the message of Christmas wherever they might be and to help bring more people closer to God.

“This is all about giving people back the meaning of Christmas and sharing the amazing story of God,” stressed Thomas

The family welcomes everyone to come out and enjoy the display, open seven days a week, weather permitting,from 6-8:30 p.m. through Dec. 31.