As Christmas approaches, and time draws near for old Saint Nick’s one night trip around the world, the jolly man himself made a quick pit stop in Clinton Monday night where he visited Lydia’s Grill to double-check his naughty or nice list, as well as to add a few last minute items to his Christmas list.

Lydias Grill of Clinton hosted their annual pajamas and pancakes dinner, with Santa, for the third year running. The event, which is hosted the week before Christmas, is to help bring joy to the faces of all that come to visit the restaurant. “It’s for people young and old; even we enjoy getting a photo with Santa,” said Lydia Hall, owner of Lydia’s, who has owned the business for three years now.

Though Santa had left his elves behind, he and Lydia’s staff helped make children happy during the event, with staff cooking up stacks of pancakes with big dollops of whipped cream and syrup on top while children came and told Santa what they would like under their trees in a week.

Children of all ages from all over the county, as well as a few from outside the county, came up with a list for Santa, with some requests being more thought-out than others. There were the normal requests for dolls and video games, as well as the occasional puppy or pony.

“Hearing some of the list items always gives you a good laugh; some of the things that kids ask for can leave you speechless,” said Becky Straughn, who is Lydia’s mother. “You never know what they are going to say or if they or how they will act,” she added.

“I want a monster truck that can go up-and-over my house and is fast, but I also want one that’s just super, super big,” said young Taylor Jones. “And I have been good, so I’ll get all of my things,” he added.

“I want a monster truck, too, but I want mine to be super tall,” said Cameron Jones.

“Being able to see these children fill up with joy and seeing them return every year bring joy to our hearts,” said Straughn once more.

“And I feel that it is good to also be able to connect with the community and bring a little Christmas cheer to those around us,” added Hall.