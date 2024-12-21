DUNN — Central Baptist Church, located just outside the Plain View community, is holding a Starlight Christmas Eve service, Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 8 p.m. The event will be held outdoors under the starry sky. This service combines the warmth of candlelight, the joy of carols, and the beauty of fellowship.

The evening will feature traditional Christmas carols sung by candlelight, with music led by the Central Baptist Cnurch Choir. Guests can gather around burn barrels to stay warm as they enjoy the atmosphere of a traditional, heartfelt celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Guests are encouraged to bring family and friends to this service.

Central Baptist Church is a welcoming community, committed to sharing the love of Christ and serving Dunn and the surrounding areas, staff and congregants say. Through events like the Starlight Christmas Eve Service, the church seeks to bring people together to grow in their faith.

For more information, visit cbcdunn.com or call the church office at 910-892-7914.