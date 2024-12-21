There was a tie for the People’s Choice Award, with Audrey Rentz seen here holding up here Rapunzel Tower gingerbread house.

Michelle Thomas shows her traditional Candy House which tied for first place in the People’s Choice Award.

How could it be Christmas in Clinton without gingerbread houses? Hogwarts.

The owners of the historic Herring House hosted their annual Gingerbread House Contest, and it was a close one when the contest winners were finally announced. The contest is part of the annual Christmas in the City events, held this year on Dec. 5 and again on Dec 12.

The rules stated that the gingerbread house could not be made of anything that was not edible, except for the platform in which it sat. Everything attached to the houses had to be safe to eat.

Nobody broke the rules.

From Rapunzel, traditional candy houses, and Harry Potter, a vast array of varying gingerbread houses were up for the prizes.

The gingerbread houses were showcased during the Christmas in the City for everyone to come to see the edible artwork displayed in the dining room of the historic Herring House.

Kara Donatelli, director of the Sampson County Arts Council, was the judge for this year’s contest.

“It took her almost 30 minutes to decide because they were all so good,” said Herring House owner Denise Rentz.

Morgan Tiffany was the grand prize winner, taking home a $50 prize for her rendition of the Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle.

But as for the People’s Choice Award, where visitors got to vote on their favorite gingerbread house, there was a tie for first place honors.

The Rapunzel Tower, by Audrey Rentz, and the Traditional Candy House by Michelle Thomas tied for first place. The winners in that category each took home a $25 prize.