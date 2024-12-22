Members of Sampson County’s art community wishing to host programs in 2025, but needing a little financial assistance to do so, are in luck. There’s still time to receive aid from the N.C. Arts Council’s Grassroots Arts Program grants since application deadlines have been extended.

Since 1977, the N.C. Arts Council’s Grassroots Arts Program has funded art-based experiences statewide via local arts councils. The Sampson Arts Council serves as the N.C. Arts Council’s partner in awarding sub-grants to local organizations for arts programs in Sampson County.

The deadline has been extended until Jan. 15, 2025, and Kara Donatelli, Sampson Arts Council executive director, said the reason for the new deadline was simply because of unused funds.

“Well, basically, we have additional funding remaining and we need to give it out like, as soon as possible,” she said, laughing. “There’s additional funds there and so we hope that we can get that out to those who need it. We’ve already had the first round of applicants, but we’re hoping we’ll have some, maybe, new organizations, who may not have applied in the past.

“We’re always looking for those to reach out and help so we can provide additional arts programming here in Samson County,” she added.

As for who and what the funds cover, Donatelli said it’s for all non-profits looking to bring in local art programs.

“It’s available to non-profits here and in the county,” she said. “So if they’re putting on arts programming, whether that’s a summer camp for students, or performance by an artist, an artist workshop or something related, we would love to have additional applications for those. They can just contact us for more information. We are closed next week for the Christmas holiday, but we will be returning on Dec. 30.”

Donatelli said the grant funds for this year totalled over $30,000, which, she noted, was an increase voted on by the local Arts Council board.

“Originally we were sub granting $22,660, but what the board had decided on was to actually increase that amount,” she said. “So we increased it, because a certain amount we have has to be used for multicultural programming, and then a certain amount can just be used for general artists. So now, the total amount that we are hoping to sub-grant is actually $33,810, and $11,000 of that is for general arts.

“Because of our county’s population, we have to sub-grant a certain amount for multicultural because that represents our county,” she added. “Sometimes people don’t understand that very well, but we are very multicultural here in Samson County. So again, we’re really hoping that people will reach out and apply.”

On the Arts Council’s website, sampsonarts.net/grassroots-grants, is a list of the grant recipients who hosted art programs in 2023-24 made possible through this funding, events that include the likes of The Coharie People, Inc.-Native American Culture classes, Sampson Community College-Viva Vikings performance, Town of Roseboro-aLive in the ‘Boro performance, Sampson Community Theatre -“Newsies” performance, City of Clinton-Juneteenth event and Andes Manta performances from Sampson CenterStage for Students Class Acts.

Donatelli said she hopes to see much more of that type programming in 2025, and she encouraged all those even remotely passionate about art in Sampson to reach out to her.

“I would just say this as a word of encouragement for those thinking of applying for the grant,” she stated. “I think a lot of times, people are intimidated a little bit by a grant process, but it’s not a difficult grant to fill out, and I would encourage them to contact us if they have any questions.

“Of course, all the information is available on our website, including the guidelines and all that, but, they can reach out to the Arts Council, and to me, if they have an idea in mind. I could make sure that it fits the guidelines for programs the grants cover, and I can help them with their grassroots application, if it’s needed.

“So please, if they have any questions make sure to to get in contact with us, because we would love to help provide more art programs here in the county.”

The 2024-2025 grant applications due date for Grassroots Arts Program applications is Jan. 15. Application information can be found at sampsonarts.net/grassroots-grants below and by calling 910-596-2533 with questions.

