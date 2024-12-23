Hudson slated to begin Jan. 21.,

Dillman to return to previous post

A new, full-time interim Sampson County manager will take the helm beginning Jan 21.

In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, after coming out of an almost two-hour long closed session, the Sampson County Board of Commissioners hired Jeffrey Hudson, of Richlands, to take over county managerial duties just in time for budget season.

Nancy Dillman, acting interim county manager, explained, “The board made the decision, instead of rushing to find a permanent replacement for (former county manager) Ed Causey, they would take their time, over the next several months or so, to diligently interview possible candidates, and find the right hire to take us forward from here. We felt as if Mr. Hudson can do this, and handle things as needed, during this transitional time.”

Dillman will continue on as acting county manager until Hudson assumes the position in January. She noted that the reason for the delayed start is due to current professional responsibilities Hudson has that must be completed before he can begin.

Hudson will be contracted for roughly 1,000 hours, a number which will be finalized before he sits behind the county manager’s desk on Jan 21. The county will pay Hudson a rate of $96 per hour and, according to Dillman, he will work three or four days a week in the office, and from home at other times, which has yet to be determined.

Hudson is a native of Onslow County, where he worked for 30 years in public service before retiring. Hudson has served as the town manager of Holly Ridge, former vice chairman of the Onslow County Board of Education, deputy county manager in Onslow, assistant superintendent of Onslow County Schools, Onslow county manager, and chief executive officer of ONWASA, and later chief operations officer for Jones-Onslow Electric Membership Cooperative.

“The North Carolina Association of Counties called, and asked me if I would be interested in helping Sampson County during this interim period,” explained Hudson after Tuesday night’s meeting. “One of my responsibilities during this period will be to bridge the gap between covering manager duties while this county can take time to select and hire a new manager.”

Hudson comes on board not a minute too soon, as the county enters its budget season after the new year. Hudson, commissioners said, will play a pivotal role in creating the county budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

“”The budget cycle is before us here in Sampson County, and it is critically important to have an adopted budget, so I’ve committed to the board to stay through the adoption of the budget, while at the same time, the commissioners will be able to do their due diligence in selecting a permanent county manager,” Hudson said.

The newly appointed manager also said he will also assist the board in its search by providing insight on applicants.

Allen McLamb, chairman of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, said he was encouraged by Hudson’s willingness to serve as the full-time interim county manager, stating, “After the conversations that we have had with him, I feel very encouraged. He’s going to be the one that, I feel, will bring us all together. We have a good group, and will accomplish a lot of good things, and he will help direct us.”

McLamb added, “He will be here through the budget, and, after that, we hope to have hired a permanent manager before he leaves. I think that the county will benefit from his experience.”

Other commissioners also added their thoughts on Hudson. “I feel Mr. Hudson is very qualified for the job,” attested Commissioner Thaddeous L. Godwin. “The positron is a good fit for him, and us, and we know he will hit the ground running.”

Commissioner Chip Crumpler added, “We’re very pleased with Mr. Hudson. He has extensive experience in eastern North Carolina, and(we) feel very confident he will help us through the next several months, as we not only prepare the budget but as we search for the county manager; he will help us navigate these choppy waters.”