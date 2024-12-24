A suspect was arrested Monday in the shooting death of a Greensboro police officer that occurred inside a Food Lion, leading to a pursuit on Interstate 40 which ended near the Duplin-Sampson County line.

According to reports from WRAL, Officer Michael Horan, of Greensboro Police Department, responded to an armed man call inside the Food Lion on 4700 block of Lawndale Drive. He was shot and killed at that location at approximately 11 a.m. which lead to the pursuit.

A road closure near Exit 355 on N.C Highway 403 was set up in the vicinity into mid afternoon, where the suspect was cornered by law enforcement.

Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were involved in the chase when entering Sampson County. Lt. Marcus Smith confirmed the traffic backed up on I 40 was because of the alleged shooters apprehension.

“He was the same gentleman, Johnston County officers picked him up somewhere in Johnston County and chased him into Sampson County on I 40,” Smith said. “We picked him up around the Suttontown exit and chased him to the Duplin County line somewhere.”

Smith said, prior to Duplin County line, N.C. State Highway Patrol took over, and eventually stopped the suspect’s vehicle where he was immediately taken into custody.

