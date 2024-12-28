The popular music group, The Carl Newton Review Band, seen here during this year’s Juneteenth celebration, will make their way back to Sampson County, helping close out the year with the Boogie for the Arts, New Year’s Eve Bash.

With the the countdown to the final days of 2024 now here, members of the Sampson Arts Council and Sampson CenterStage are inviting all of Sampson County to join them for a final shindig of the year — Boogie for the Arts, New Year’s Eve Bash.

“We’re partnering with Samson CenterStage to present the New Year’s Eve Bash,” noted Kara Donatelli, Sampson Arts Council executive director. “We have three sponsors — Nissan of Clinton, Star Communications and Boogie Shoes. We’ve done this for several years now, and we normally have a great turnout. We’re hoping that people will come out and support arts here in Sampson County.”

Boogie for the Arts is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Sampson County Expo Center, with featured entertainment from fan favorite band, Carl Newton’s Review. The talented group of musicians, led by retired U.S. Army veteran Carl Newton, have made a splash in Sampson, with appearances this year at Ag Day, aLive in the Boro and Juneteenth. They will rock the stage with their unique blend of R&B, Motown, jazz, soft rock and even country.

Tickets are currently on sale and include whole table seating. Tables for 10 guest are $750, eight guest tables are $500 and individual tickets are $75. Doors open the night of the show at 7:30 p.m.

The ticket purchase also includes complimentary hors d’oeuvres served from 8:30 to 10 p.m. and party favors with champagne at midnight. The band will play from 8 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.

Proceeds from each ticket purchase supports the Sampson Arts Council and the Class Acts-Sampson CenterStage for Students Performing Arts Series which annually provides the opportunity for 8,000 Sampson County students to attend live performing arts events in Sampson County.

“It’s a small fundraiser that we’re doing, but, we’re sharing it with Samson CenterStage,” Donatelli said about the New Year’s Eve concert. “They do a lot for kids and for students every year, and so, supporting Boogie for the Arts, would help with that, and, of course, it supports arts programs that the Arts Council does. “

For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit www.sampsoncenterstage.com

“I know we get people sometimes that will wait to purchase a ticket, but there’s still time,” Donatelli said. “I think we’re selling up until right before the event and the day before.”

