A 23-year-old Duplin County man must serve at least 20 months in prison after pleading guilty recently to breaking into the Piney Grove Fire Department and stealing more than $100,000 worth of firefighting equipment.

According to a release issued by District Attorney Ernie Lee, Amari Nasir Smith pleaded guilty to felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods in Sampson Superior Court on Dec. 19

The state, represented by Assistant District Attorney Jason C. McGuirt, filed aggravating factors for purposes of sentencing enhancement.

Superior Court Judge Jessica Locklear sentenced Smith to two consecutive active sentences in the aggravated range for a minimum of 10 months and a maximum of 21 months active prison time, meaning, Lee noted, that the defendant would spend at least 20 months behind bars.

Lee said the sentence was “the maximum punishment allowed by law.”

In addition to the active prison sentence, Smith was ordered to pay $190,000 in restitution.

Piney Grove Fire Chief Ashley Grimes was present in the courtroom for the defendant’s admission of guilt and sentencing.

During the trial, McGuirt presented evidence showing that on May 14, Smith and three others broke into the Piney Grove Fire Department on Goshen Church Road and stole over $190,000 worth of firefighting equipment.

The stolen items, evidence showed, was loaded into two vehicles and driven away. Smith was seen on surveillance video inside the fire station during the larceny.

As a result of the crime, the Piney Grove Fire Department had to take one engine out of service and borrow equipment from other stations to remain operational.

When the fire department officials and law enforcement were alerted to the breaking and entering, deputies from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office responded and began their investigation.

According to an earlier Independent article, on May 17, officers with the Clinton Police Department observed Smith walking in the Eastover Terrace neighborhood in Clinton and took him into custody. Smith was transported to the Sheriff’s Office, where he was turned over to investigators and served with multiple outstanding warrants.

The three other suspects were apprehended later and placed under arrest. Smith eventually confessed to his involvement in the crime, the release noted.

“This office appreciates the work of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office in investigating this case,” Lee said in the release. “Property crimes against businesses, governmental agencies, and homes, although often challenging to investigate and sometimes difficult to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, are a priority with this office. This office seeks to bring to justice those individuals that invade into and steal the property of the first responders, businesses, and citizens of Sampson County.“