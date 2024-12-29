Laurel, Layton, Grace, Joel, and Charity members of the Faircloth family, stand with the town heart before last year’s event.

SALEMBURG — The small town with a big heart has invited the public to attend its annual Heart Drop to help bring in the New Year with fun, games, and music. The event will be hosted Dec. 31 at the Salemburg Town Hall, located at 100 Methodist Drive, from 5-7 p.m.

The town of Salemburg began hosting the event three years ago in the hopes of bringing the community together to celebrate the new year with fun.

“I wanted to host an event for years to celebrate our town and give a little back to the people who call this place home,” said Salemburg Mayor Joe Warren.

“I couldn’t figure out what to drop at first, and that was one of the holdups,” Warren explained. “I thought about watermelons or sweet potatoes, as we have such a large ag community in the area, but then one day, one town resident made the suggestion, ‘why don’t we drop a heart as it would fit in with our town motto,’ and here we are three years later.”

The event hosts a plethora of activities, such as games for all to enjoy, food vendors, and a fun atmosphere.

“The people of the town love the event,” said town clerk Teresa Smith. “We get a good turnout, and I feel that we grow a little more every year.”

Warren added,” People come back and tell us how much of a great time they had, or they will stop by my store and tell me how much they enjoyed the event.”

Annette Rickertson, Salemburg deputy clerk, shared her anticipation, “I have not had a chance to attend as I have been out of town the past two events, but I do plan to go this year,” she explained. “That being said, I will say that several people call and ask to make sure that the event will continue and make sure that they don’t miss it, so I have made it my business to make sure I am able to attend this year and not miss out on the fun.”

Salemburg native Laural Faircloth, who has attended the event for the past two years, noted, “This is an event for everyone to come out, have a good time with your family, invite your friends, enjoy good fellowship with the community, have wonderful food, and share a little love.”