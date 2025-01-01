Local 4-H program gets youth involved with goats

(Editor’s Note: This is the second in a series of stories on the United Way of Sampson County’s partner agencies. Money raised from the local campaign helps to fund these organizations and their various projects.)

Agriculture is booming in Sampson County, and with the help of Amanda Knight, Sampson County 4-H extension agent, the number of children involved with agriculture will continue to be on the rise.

That is what drives Knight, encouraging youngsters to stay involved in something she believes is rooted deep in Sampson’s soil.

Working toward that goal, Knight began a goat program to help children without the ability to show goats, learn about livestock breeding and livestock care, all because they don’t live in areas needed to house livestock properly.

“So many children are interested in showing livestock but cannot due to land or family constraints; this program gives those children the ability to join in and enjoy showing livestock,” said Knight.

The program started four years ago when Knight was approached by a small child who wanted to show cows.

“Well that was a problem. I couldn’t put a barely 5-year-old with a full-grown cow,” she explained. “That started the venture into goats, and then, of course, more kids wanted to show so we got more goats.”

Families who join the program have one of two options: rent a goat for the show season for $100 or buy the goat outright, still having the ability to keep the goat at the extension barn, but having the option to keep or sell their goat after the end of the show season.

“Having those two options in place gives the kids a wider range of outcomes. For some, it ends the responsibility as soon as show season is over, and for others, they take them to sales or keep them for breeding,” explained Knight.

Families from all backgrounds are able to participate in the program, giving children involved with the program the opportunity to meet people with diverse backgrounds.

“This program allows these kids to meet and make friends with people who may not live near them or go to the same schools or have the same outside life. They are on common ground when we walk into the barn; we all have the end goal to be successful,” attested Knight.

The extension agent, who cares for the goats on a regular basis, stated, “Though I care for them a lot, I do not do this alone. That is a part of being in the club — parents have to bring their children out to help feed and care for the goats; these kids have to have skin in the game.”

Children not only learn how to show the animals, they also learn to select breeding stock, how to train goats in the proper way to stand for presentation and the art of fitting a goat (clipping and using different products to enhance the goats in the show ring).

Ruth Ann Parker, who has had three girls participate in the program, said, “I live in town so I don’t have the land or the ability to house any livestock. To be able to give my girls the ability to participate in this program means a lot to me,” she stressed.

“I grew up around horses; that was my thing, so I am constantly learning right along with my girls. It is amazing that when you think that’s all there is to know, here goes something completely out of the woodwork,” she added.

Knight shared that the kids blossom as they gain confidence and learn new skills, another important aspect of the program. “Watching the kids come in here and, at first, they are timid, and some barely want to speak, and then out of nowhere they are just social butterflies.

“This program has several benefits, one of which is responsibility for your actions; these animals have a way of humbling you. They don’t care what you have going on, they just want to eat and sleep and you can’t come in thinking that you know everything because they will show you — just like they show me — that you don’t,” she added.

For anyone interested in joining the program, call the local 4-H office and ask for Knight or stop by her office for more information.