The Salemburg heart is raised to its pinnacle in anticipation of the night’s drop, ringing in the new year.

As the Salemburg heart was preparing to drop Tuesday night, hearts fluttered on the dance floor as town Mayor Joe Warren and his wife, Linda, share a loving embrace as they dance in the night.

SALEMBURG — The small town of Salemburg brought in the New Year with its signature Heart Drop event, a festive tradition that has become a beloved part of the community’s celebrations.

On New Year’s Eve, families and visitors filled the event space for a fun, family-friendly event that began at 5 p.m. and ended with the Heart Drop at 7 p.m. Unlike other towns that hold midnight countdowns, Salemburg’s early timing allows families with children or those who simply don’t enjoy staying up all night to ring in the New Year together without having to stay up late.

“It’s so nice to be able to enjoy this event with my kids,” said Wally Bashlor, a Clinton resident and owner of Simply Brewed, who was attending the event.

“The early start and end time is perfect for our family. It’s a wonderful way to enjoy the spirit of the holiday without keeping the little one up too late,” said Jess Bashlor, Wally’s wife. “We have five kids, so we would like to be able to enjoy time with them and not be up so late, and they get cranky,” she added.

Salemburg Mayor Joe Warren, accompanied by his wife, Linda, walked around thanking those in attendance for their support as well as wishing them a happy new year.

“I cannot thank the people of Samlemburg and the surrounding area enough for all they do for our town and for supporting this event; just because we host doesn’t mean they have to come, but they do for the love of our town, and I thank those who are visiting just for the night as well. They are welcome in Salemburg anytime,” Warren asserted.

Residents seemed to enjoy the festivities and the hope a new year often brings.

“This event is a blessing to the community,” stated Esmerelda Lopez of Salemburg, who brought her three-year-old daughter to enjoy the event. “We don’t stay far away, so I came with my parents to let her enjoy herself. As you can see, she enjoys dancing and fun.”

Lopez’s daughter danced to the ‘Cha-Cha Slide’ being played by the DJ for the event.

“I had moved away from the area but recently moved back,” Lopez added. “This kind of event shares exactly why I moved back to be able to share these kinds of moments with a close-knit community.”

As the night went on and more people arrived, Warren and his wife took a chance to join the many attendees on the dance floor, enjoying a slow dance embraced in one another’s arms. As the music became more upbeat, several attendees took to the dance floor and enjoyed a song or two with loved ones.

Anticipation grew as the night drew on, and the clock grew closer to seven, reaching its climax.

The heart was raised into the air with several pointing as it reached its summit.

Another family in attendance, the Ruffins, showed their daughter, Bella, the heart as it was raised into the air to calm her after she had tripped and fallen while playing.

“We enjoy this event very much,” shared Michael Ruffin, who, along with his wife Robyn and daughter Bella, live in the Lakewood area. Robyn added, “The event is always fun and a blast, and we plan to continue to come as long as it is offered.”

Jeanna Daniels, who lives just outside of Salemburg, shared, “My husband Marcus and I came last year for the first time and had such a blast that we planned around the event to ensure we could come back this year, and we even brought friends of ours, Ryan and Mary Shannon Hairr, from Stedman, to enjoy the night with us this year.”

Marry Shannon Hairr of Salemburg, added, “This is my first year attending, but I have thoroughly enjoyed myself while being here, and I absolutely will be attending next year’s event.”

As the clock struck seven, the crowd cheered as the heart dropped and Auld Lang Syne began to play. To the surprise of many, a fireworks display began to sound off, with several in the crowd becoming teary-eyed, thinking about the year passing and welcoming in a New Year with open arms. Many enjoyed the fireworks display, with huge applause breaking out at the commencement of the display.

“This could not have been any better,” said Ellis Jackson. Jackson also thanked Warren for the event. “You did an absolutely awe-inspiring job, and we thank you as we are the last of a dying breed. Towns like this are hard to find, and you are doing an amazing job keeping this one alive.”