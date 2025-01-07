In a precautionary move to stay ahead of potential winter weather, the North Carolina Department of Transportation in Sampson County has begun to spread salt brine on major highways and roadways.

NCDOT work trucks move slowly and might come to a stop, unexpectedly; please use caution when driving on I-40 and other highways across Sampson County.

In a statement released this morning, Sampson County government stressed the importance of maintaining caution when driving near NCDOT vehicles, “We kindly ask all motorists to exercise caution while driving in these areas. Please maintain a safe distance from any winter weather operation vehicles.”

Continue to check The Sampson Independent’s website for further updates as this storm moves into our area.