For those who need Narcan, a kiosk is available and open 24/7 outside the Health Departments building on 360 County Complex Road, Clinton, outside of Building E, just off Rowan Road.

In an effort to save more lives due to opioid overdoses, increased access to the critical medicine Narcan has arrived in Sampson County, thanks to a grant awarded to the local health department.

“In Sampson County, there are three ways to find Narcan,” said Luke Smith, Public Health Educator II with the Sampson County Health Department. “You can get it from the Sampson County Health Department, which offers Narcan without a prescription and is accessible Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (no appointment needed). It’s offered through our TestAndGo Kiosk (360 County Complex Road, Clinton — outside of Building E) and is accessible 24/7.

“The other option is by talking to your doctor about getting Narcan, also local pharmacies,” Smith added. “Some pharmacies offer Narcan under the statewide standing order without a prescription while other pharmacies do require a prescription. Narcan is also covered by most insurance policies.”

Opioids, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse website, www.nida.nih.gov, “Aare a class of natural, semi-synthetic and synthetic drugs that include both prescription medications and illegal drugs like heroin.”

NIDA also highlighted that prescription medications such as Oxycontin, Vicodin, morphine, codeine and fentanyl and similar drugs are examples of opioids. They further noted that such prescription opioids can be addictive, particularly if they are misused. In cases where such incidents occur Narcan is a readily available resource to treat those cases.

“Narcan nasal spray is used for emergency treatment of an opioid overdose or a possible overdose,” explained Luke Smith, Public Health Educator II with the Sampson Health Department. “Narcan reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by blocking receptors in the brain and restoring breathing.”

According to reports from the North Carolina Division of Public Health, in 2024, there was an estimated overdose emergency room visit rate in N.C. of 110 individuals per month per 100,000 residents, which represented a projected 11,914 visits for overdoses in the year.

Knowing the importance of Narcan, officials with the Health Department applied for a grant to help bring additional access to Narcan for the county, along with educational material about the medicine.

“Sampson County Health Department (SCHD) first learned of the grant opportunity in August 2023 from Eastpointe,” Smith said. “This grant opportunity, in the amount of $60,000, was to support counties working on initiatives to address opioid use and/or to provide whole person integrated care. Since both the Health Department and the Sampson County Substance Abuse Coalition work on initiatives to address opioid use, we submitted our grant proposal and were awarded in November 2023.”

Smith said additional funds were added to the original $60,000 in mid August last year, after an Eastpointe merger with Trillium Health Resources.

“Eastpointe consolidated with Trillium Health Resources in February 2024, The original contract was amended and grant funds were extended until December 2024,” Smith remarked. “In August 2024, SCHD learned of additional one-time funding for $15,000 from Trillium Health Resources which was also awarded.”

The importance of those funds, she noted, were not to be underestimated in their value and effectiveness in combating opioid overdose.

“These funds are incredibly important for us to actively address opioid use in Sampson County, through coalition building of the Sampson County Substance Abuse Coalition,” she stressed. “These funds help provide increased community education on opioid overdose prevention, signs of opioid overdose, how to get Narcan and how to give Narcan. That’s also while providing Narcan to individuals, family, friends and/or community members.”

As a public health educator, Smith’s personal thoughts on being awarded the grant aligned with that sentiment.

“Being awarded these grants is an incredible opportunity for us (SCHD and the Sampson County Substance Abuse Coalition) to make a real impact by allowing us to progress with initiatives to address opioid use,” she stated.

As for who benefits from Narcan, Smith noted, via www.naloxonesaves.org, that in 2018, Dr. Jerome Adams (U.S. Surgeon General) issued a public health advisory on the importance of Narcan. It emphasized saving lives and recommended the following people carry Narcan and know how to use it:

• Those taking high doses of opioids as prescribed to manage pain

• Those taking prescription opioids along with alcohol or sedating medications

• Those misusing prescription opioids or using illicit opioids such as heroin

• Those with a history of opioid use disorder

• Those completing opioid detoxification

• Those recently discharged from emergency medical care after an opioid overdose

• Those recently released from incarceration with a history of opioid use disorder

• Family and friends of people who have opioid use disorder

• Community members who come into contact with people at risk for opioid overdose

