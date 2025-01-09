On one night in February, the magic of prom, with all its glitter and glamour, will be provided to over 100 special needs individuals in and around Sampson County, and the community has an opportunity once again this year to help make that one night a dream come true for many.

Now is the time for those who can — and will — to donate those sparkling dresses and formal wear hanging in the backs of closets so others can make memories of their own.

It’s all part of the A Night to Shine event, and organizers are now putting out a call for prom dress donations.

“We had so many dresses last year,” said Leslie Seals, co-chairwoman of A Night to Shine. “We’re hoping for the same response this year, too.”

In its second year, A Night to Shine is a prom for persons with development disabilities, explained Seals, “The Tim Tebow Foundation sponsors it, and next year will be the last year to get the grant from them, but we will continue to host it through local sponsors.”

The dress drive, being held at Rebecca’s of Clinton, 1129 McKoy St., will be open from Jan. 9 to 11, during normal business hours, 10 a.m. – 6 pm. “Any dresses, or church clothes that are fancy are accepted, and pocketbooks and purses are needed, too,” said Seals.

The event will be held Feb. 7, at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, but Seals said the earlier the committee can receive donations and, in turn, distribute them to prom attendees, the sooner those wearing the dresses can have them altered as needed.

First Methodist is the official sponsor of Night to Shine, but as Seals explained, “it truly is all the community and church involved. Anywhere between $30,000 to $40,000 is raised to make it happen each year — it’s a lot, it takes a lot, but we really have had such good support from the community,” she added. “It really is the best night in Clinton, for both the guests and the caregivers”

Last year, Night to Shine had 117 guests and over 200 volunteers. Each person is assigned a buddy. Paparazzi will be there to take their photographs as they walk the red carpet into the dance,. A live DJ, a photo booth, refreshments for the guests, two photographers, a videographer, and activities tables will be available to the guests.

“There will be karaoke,” interjected Seals as she excitedly rattled off all the activities that will be happening inside the Expo Center.

Security, ambulance and medical will also be on site for the event, if needed. But the best part of the night will be the special gifts, which Seals explained will make each participant feel like the king and queen of the ball, “At the end of the night each guest will get a crown and tiara and Tim Tebow will be on a video announcement talking to the guests.”

It will be, Seals promised, a night to remember for all those participating, a true night to shine.

“We’re just so grateful for the community support,” gushed Seals, “and we continue to make Clinton more inclusive. There’s not a lot of opportunities, but several clubs are looking for ways to make Clinton more inclusive, and help people become more aware of how they can make our community more inclusive for those with disabilities.”

Anyone looking to donate prom dresses for the event can bring them by Rebecca’s in Clinton on the designated days. Other accessory items will be accepted, too.

As for the guys attending the event, this year suit donations aren’t being accepted. Instead each young man will have the chance to rent a tuxedo, at no cost, Seals noted.

“Most men have their suits fitted for them, and a lot of people need a little more customization, so we just will do the tux rentals.”

Seals said she is hoping for 150 guests for the Night to Shine prom and every guest will go home with a swag bag.

“It has sensory items, and dentist offices have donated toothpaste and toothbrushes, and everybody gets a stuffed bear from Phillip Loves Bears,” she pointed out.

“There’s going to be a lot of new things this year that we didn’t do last year, so we’re really looking forward to the event,” Seals added.

For more information, visit FMCNC.nighttoshine.com for more information, or drop off your gently used prom dress and purses at Rebecca’s of Clinton.